Woodbine, IA

Enhance Iowa Board awards CAT grant to Woodbine

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago

(Woodbine) On Thursday, the Enhance Iowa Board awarded a Community Attraction and Tourism Grant to Woodbine.

Willow Lake Nature Center in Woodbine was awarded $400,000. This project includes the construction of a two-story Nature Center and office space for the Harrison County Conservation Board. This new center will provide a space for guests to discover, learn and explore more about the unique Loess Hills ecosystem and important water quality issues around them through dynamic displays, new trails, up-to-date technology and flexible classroom space.

The total project cost is $4,224,283.

