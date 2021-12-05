Enhance Iowa Board awards CAT grant to Woodbine
(Woodbine) On Thursday, the Enhance Iowa Board awarded a Community Attraction and Tourism Grant to Woodbine.
Willow Lake Nature Center in Woodbine was awarded $400,000. This project includes the construction of a two-story Nature Center and office space for the Harrison County Conservation Board. This new center will provide a space for guests to discover, learn and explore more about the unique Loess Hills ecosystem and important water quality issues around them through dynamic displays, new trails, up-to-date technology and flexible classroom space.
The total project cost is $4,224,283.
