Thomas Calabrese- Nick Holmes looked back on his Marine Corps career with a mixture of emotions. He was glad that he went in the military, but wasn’t sure if he had in him to do it all over again. Nick did was what required of him, but there was nothing spectacular or heroic about his journeyman career. His MOS (military occupational specialty) was 0621, Field Radio Operator and he spent most of his time assigned to 1st Combat Engineers on Camp Pendleton. Nick had three deployments and rose to the rank of Sergeant before his discharge and was ready for the next chapter in his life.

