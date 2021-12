Karam Hinduja has rather un-Swiss ambitions for the Swiss private bank he took charge of last year. The 31-year-old grandson of Srichand Hinduja, the patriarch of the $18 billion British-Indian Hinduja Group, says he wants to stay true to his grandfather's values while trying to remake the bank to attract a more modern, less stuffy clientele. In an interview at the bank's Geneva headquarters, Karam said he told his employees to be more like the bank's clients, who may just as likely have made their fortunes as tech entrepreneurs as from finance.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO