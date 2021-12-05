ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Mayor of Kingstown Episode 5 Recap and Ending, Explained

By Dhruv Trivedi
thecinemaholic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpisode 5 finds Mike McLusky with his hands full as tensions rise between the prison guards and their inmates. A few other cases have also landed into the hands of Kingstown’s powerbroker, to say nothing of his brother’s messy shootout, which might force Mike to call in some favors himself. Let’s...

thecinemaholic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Teases a High Body Count in New Clip

Mayor of Kingstown fans. The popular new series is now teasing a potential high body count in its upcoming episode through its latest video clip. In Mayor of Kingstown’s upcoming episode, which is titled Orion, Kyle and Ian are questioned by internal affairs in the wake of the shootout. Bunny also asks Mike for help from a close family member.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Mayor of Kingstown’: Why Didn’t Mike Kill the Cook?

Mayor Of Kingstown is really heating up after four, breath-taking episodes on Paramount Plus. After the dust has really settled from the chaos, and tragic death in the series premiere, we are starting to get a nice picture of who Mike, played by Jeremy Renner, is in this town and how he’ll differ from his brother if he remains the ostensible mayor of the town.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Camryn Manheim Joins Law & Order Revival as Successor to Lt. Van Buren

Camryn Manheim is the latest familiar face to cop a role on NBC’s upcoming Law & Order revival. The Emmy Award-winning alum of The Practice, Ghost Whisperer, Stumptown (grr) and Person of Interest will play Lt. Kate Dixon, the successor to S. Epatha Merkerson’s Lt. Anita Van Buren, our sister site Deadline reports. (Merkerson reportedly is not available to be a part of the Law & Order revival, due to her commitment as a series regular on Dick Wolf’s own Chicago Med.) Manheim joins a cast that thus far includes Anthony Anderson (black-ish), reprising his L&O role as Det. Bernard); Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice) an as-yet-unnamed cop; and Hugh Dancy (Hannibal, The Path) as an assistant district attorney. The Law & Order continuation will premiere Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 at 8/7c, where it will lead into spinoffs Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime. Want scoop on Law & Order, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mike Will
The Hollywood Gossip

Christine Brown SLAMS Kody: What a Lying Ass!

Christine Brown is done being a sister wife. But she's certainly not done trashing her former husband!. It makes sense -- Kody, as we've been seeing on Sister Wives, has been getting more and more unbearable as the years go on, and in the current season, his unpleasantness is truly off the charts.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Survivor 41 Episode 11 Recap: The Bigger Picture

Sometime the game isn’t just a game…it becomes something bigger. While this is a Survivor recap, if you’ve been reading this column at all this season, you know that there have been more than a few mentions and comparisons to another CBS reality competition show, Big Brother, specifically its past season, Big Brother 23. The […] The post Survivor 41 Episode 11 Recap: The Bigger Picture appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Full Recap of Season 19, Episode 8

Monday night’s episode of NCIS was all about memories, some really recent, others decades old. And it was all wrapped around the murder of a Navy reservist, who turned up dead in the backseat of a junky car parked on a gun range. It was the first NCIS episode after...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
thecinemaholic.com

Law Abiding Citizen Ending, Explained

Thrillers and F. Gary Gray are a match made in the dashiest way possible. The filmmaker’s profile, which includes ‘The Italian Job’ and ‘The Fate of the Furious,’ is a standout when it comes to thrillers with a voguish appeal. His seventh directorial, ‘Law Abiding Citizen,’ is a thriller that offers more than thrills.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Fans Won’t Be Happy Over Schedule Change

Taylor Sheridan fans so far seem to love “Mayor of Kingstown,” a Paramount Plus original that started airing episodes on Nov. 14. The show aired just one week after Sheridan’s highly successful Western “Yellowstone” debuted its fourth season. “Yellowstone” only airs on the Paramount Network cable channel at 8 p.m. EST, and for the past few weeks, “Mayor of Kingstown” has debuted a new episode right after it at 9 p.m.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Star Jeremy Renner Compares Mike to His Other Famous Role

Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner believes that his character is similar to another iconic role that he portrayed. In a new interview with Bleeding Cool, Renner spoke about his character, Mike McClusky, and how he can relate to another one of his characters. His Marvel Avenger role of Clint “Hawkeye” Black also deals with the heavy lifting in the show. While filming Mayor of Kingstown, he also filmed the Disney+ original series, Hawkeye back to back.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Star Jeremy Renner Reveals He Signed On Without Reading Script

A-list superstar Jeremy Renner didn’t need to read a script for Mayor of Kingstown to know he wanted in. That’s the Taylor Sheridan effect in all its glory. Of course, the pair have been collaborators for years. Still, not even reading the material is quite the vote of confidence for an actor who’s a fixture in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a standalone series on Disney+.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy