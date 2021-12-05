ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan pays tribute to Oxford HS victim Tate Myre's memory by scoring 42 points

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47roWG_0dEYStzL00

Some will say it was simply a coincidence. Others will recognize it as one of the moments that make sports dramatic and poignant.

Michigan wore patches to honor the memory of Oxford HS football player Tate Myre in its victory over Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday.

And Michigan went out and won 42-3.

Forty-two, as in the number the late Tate Myre wore playing for Oxford High School, where he was one of the victims in Tuesday’s mass shooting.

Myre’s family served as honorary captains for the game in Indianapolis.

Sometimes the number on the scoreboard stands for far more than points scored.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Most Rose Bowl wins by Big Ten schools

The Ohio State football team may not have reached their ultimate goals of winning another Big Ten championship and getting into the College Football Playoff, but it will be headed to Pasadena to participate in the Rose Bowl for the 16th time in program history. We won’t quite call it...
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former LSU commit Decoldest Crawford announces top four schools

Whether it be current players entering the NCAA transfer portal or verbal commits choosing to open their recruitment, attrition is bound to happen after head coaching changes. LSU has experienced quite a bit of both over the last few weeks. One of the most recent is three-star wide receiver Decoldest Crawford from the 2022 recruiting class. Days after decommitting from LSU, Crawford announced the top four schools in his recruitment.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Oxford, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson director of player development Thad Turnipseed joining Oklahoma staff per reports

Tiger Illustrated’s Larry Williams reported that Thad Turnipseed is leaving Clemson to join Brent Venables at Oklahoma. Turnipseed served as Clemson’s director of player development, freshman transition and external affairs. ESPN’s Chris Low confirmed the report and said that Turnipseed will serve as Venables’ “right-hand man.”...
OKLAHOMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Auburn Tigers hit the road to play in Atlanta, Georgia to take part in the Holiday Hoopsgiving against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The number 21 Auburn Tigers are expected to win in this contest as Nebraska has been struggling this season. The Cornhuskers have a 5-5 record and have reportedly been battling the flu this week and maybe missing some folks in Saturday’s action.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gators' offensive lineman transfers to Tennessee

First-year head coach Josh Heupel and his Tennessee staff continue to recruit future Vols. Florida offensive lineman Gerald Mincey has announced he is transferring from the Gators to Tennessee. “1,000 percent committed to the University of Tennessee,” Mincey said. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound redshirt freshman is from Cardinal Gibbons High...
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch right now: Notre Dame releases Freeman Era longform video

If you’re a Notre Dame football fan whatsoever and you haven’t yet seen the eight-plus minute video that advanced media team put together that recaps Marcus Freeman getting the Notre Dame head coaching job then stop what you’re doing right now, put your phone on silent, give your dog a bone to play with for a few minutes and tell your kids they need to go lay down.
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rex Chapman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indianapolis#American Football#Oxford Hs#Oxford High School#Umichfootball#Bradgalli
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy