Michigan pays tribute to Oxford HS victim Tate Myre's memory by scoring 42 points

Some will say it was simply a coincidence. Others will recognize it as one of the moments that make sports dramatic and poignant.

Michigan wore patches to honor the memory of Oxford HS football player Tate Myre in its victory over Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday.

And Michigan went out and won 42-3.

Forty-two, as in the number the late Tate Myre wore playing for Oxford High School, where he was one of the victims in Tuesday’s mass shooting.

Myre’s family served as honorary captains for the game in Indianapolis.

Sometimes the number on the scoreboard stands for far more than points scored.