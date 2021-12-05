Pope Francis Visiting Migrant Camp on Greek Island of Lesbos

“Many nations shall join themselves to the Lord on that day, and they shall be his people, and he will dwell among you.”. In these words from the prophet Zechariah, we hear an echo of what in the Bible is known as the formula of the Covenant: “I will be your God, and you shall be my people.” This is the Covenant, the “deal” as it were, that God made with His original chosen people of Israel: He would protect them, and they were to worship Him alone. This Covenant was a marriage covenant: God took His people Israel as His bride, to protect her and provide for her, and through her He would bring His life into the world.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO