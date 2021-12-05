Quiet weather Sunday

A warm front will bring a round of showers through western Mass this morning. This may lead to a few icy spots, mainly along route 2 and points north. The showers will move out by lunch-time and things dry out in the afternoon. It will turn breezy and mild with temperatures climbing well into the 50's to near 60 by the evening! There may be a scattered shower around in the afternoon, but a strong cold front moves through this evening with another round of downpours and some thunder, along with a threat for strong damaging wind gusts. The timing looks to be from about 8pm to midnight. Winds have the potential to gust over 40 mph with the passage of the front. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect between 1 PM and 5 AM Sunday Am with gusts as high as 50 mph! Some tree/power issues possible in a few spots. A quiet, mild stretch of weather is on tap for next week with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s through Tuesday with lots of sunshine! A backdoor cold front may drop temps a bit on Wednesday, but we are likely still into the low to mid 40's. Milder conditions look to return for end of next week with highs near 60 possible.

