Environment

Quiet weather Sunday

By Caitlin Napoleoni
mynbc5.com
 6 days ago

A few snow showers overnight could mean some slick areas on roads Sunday morning but things quiet down on Sunday morning with temperatures in the mid 20s. It will be a cool but quiet afternoon with highs in the mid 30s, a west wind around 5 to 10 mph and a...

www.mynbc5.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Heavy Rain#West Wind#South Wind
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: High Wind Warning For Front Range Mountains And Foothills

DENVER(CBS)- Hold on tight! Wind started kicking up across Denver and the Front Range Friday afternoon as the snow started to wind down. Some gusts popped up above 40 mph briefly sending wind chills into the 20s and teens. Credit CBS4 Wind gusts Friday afternoon. The northern Front Range Mountains and Foothills will be rocked with strong winds that may reach hurricane force in some spots this weekend! With our first big snowstorm moving out we have high pressure moving east from California. Colorado will get squeezed in the middle for Saturday and most of Sunday. Along with that a strong jet stream overhead will divide the to air masses. Credit CBS4 There is a High Wind Warning in place for the Front Range Mountains and Foothills for wind gusts up to 80 mph over the weekend! Anything from 74 mph on up is hurricane force! Credit CBS4 This will set the stage for strong winds thru the weekend in a few ski areas from Summit county up through Winter Park and beyond. Where wind chill temperatures could be below zero. Great snow with cold temps will rule the weekend!
COLORADO STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Record Warmth & Whipping Winds On Tap For Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Purple Friday is looking more gray than anything else. Despite an abundance of clouds, temperatures will climb into the mid-50s, topping out about 10-12° warmer than Thursday. We stay dry for the majority of the day, with chances for showers increasing Friday evening and later on. While any showers we get late Friday will be plain rain, severe weather is possible on Saturday. In fact, the first half of our weekend is shaping up to be very warm and windy before becoming very stormy in the evening. Most of Maryland is under a Wind Advisory from 4 p.m. Saturday through 1...
MARYLAND STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
mynbc5.com

Ice, rain and wind on Saturday

A light glaze of ice is possible Saturday morning for many areas as rain arrives with temperatures at or below freezing!. Several hours of heavy rain are expected through Saturday morning as temperatures slowly climb into the 50s. By Saturday afternoon, the rain will break up and become more scattered...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Colder Temps, Wind Advisory During The Day

CHICAGO (CBS) —  Wind advisory until 3pm. The weather system that brought us storms Friday night has moved to the east. A cold front will move through the Chicago area today and we’ll feel temperatures slide downward this morning on west winds that can gust to 45 mph. We have the chance for a morning sprinkle or flurry. Gradual clearing today. Temps below the norm. Clear tonight then sunny and warmer on Sunday. We could see 60+ by Wednesday. Dec 11 Norm- 38 Fri- 60 Today- 38 Sunrise- 7:10am Forecast Today-a morning rain or snow shower then clearing and 38°. a wind advisory until 3 p.m. with gusts to 45 mph. Tonight- clear and 30. Sunday- sunny and 48.
CHICAGO, IL
mynbc5.com

Roads could be messy Saturday morning

Showers arrive Saturday morning in the form of a wintry mix. For areas with surface temperatures below freezing there could be a glaze of ice making road conditions early slippery some so drive with caution if you'll be hitting the roads. Thankfully warm air will build in throughout the morning turning this to rain, which will be steady and heavy at times during the morning hours. We get a little lull midday from the steady rain but with the arrival of a cold front in the evening we'll have another round of heavier rain later in the day.
ENVIRONMENT
kswo.com

Fall-Like Saturday, Critical Fire Weather Sunday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -’ Winds will continue to weaken out of the north at 10-15 mph early and 5-10 mph in the evening hours. Clouds will be more abundant early as well, and clearing by the late morning hours. Temperatures only reaching the low to mid 50s today means relative humidity levels will say between 30-50%. Conditions will not be favorable for fire weather this afternoon.
LAWTON, OK
westernmassnews.com

Rain, Wind, Warmth Today With Better Weather On Sunday

A warm front will bring a round of showers through western Mass this morning. This may lead to a few icy spots, mainly along route 2 and points north. The showers will move out by lunch-time and things dry out in the afternoon. It will turn breezy and mild with temperatures climbing well into the 50's to near 60 by the evening! There may be a scattered shower around in the afternoon, but a strong cold front moves through this evening with another round of downpours and some thunder, along with a threat for strong damaging wind gusts. The timing looks to be from about 8pm to midnight. Winds have the potential to gust over 40 mph with the passage of the front. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect between 1 PM and 5 AM Sunday Am with gusts as high as 50 mph! Some tree/power issues possible in a few spots. A quiet, mild stretch of weather is on tap for next week with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s through Tuesday with lots of sunshine! A backdoor cold front may drop temps a bit on Wednesday, but we are likely still into the low to mid 40's. Milder conditions look to return for end of next week with highs near 60 possible.
ENVIRONMENT
wrbl.com

Weather Aware Saturday, Beautiful Sunday

We are Weather Aware this afternoon and evening, from 3pm to 10pm, for the possibility of some severe weather. The main threats this afternoon will be from damaging wind gusts, but we can’t completely rule out a risk for a spin-up tornado, or some localized flooding. The threat for...
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Temperatures In The 60s, Wind Advisory This Afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to mild temperatures in the 60s with heavy rain, a few thunderstorms, and gusty winds. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) 66° is our record high set back in 2007 and we are going to be close with forecasting 64. We are under a Wind Advisory from 1:00 PM until midnight with gusts up to 45 mph possible. Make sure you secure the outdoor decorations! Heavy rain will ease up by late morning. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Some storms this afternoon could be severe, and the “Marginal Risk” (1 out of 5) has been extended...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX59

Daily record high tied; temperatures tumble today

Severe thunderstorms traveled over central Indiana last night. Several warnings were issued due to strong wind gusts associated with the overnight activity. Wind damage was reported throughout the state, including downed trees and power lines. The severe threat is shifting east of Indiana today, but colder air is going to blast into the area behind […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

