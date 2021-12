Here are some Pokemon Go Zekrom counters or when the Unova box Legendary reappears in Pokemon Go Raids for a limited time. Starting December 1 at 10 a.m. local time to Thursday, December 16 at 10 a.m. local time, both Pokemon will begin appearing in Pokemon Go five-star Raids. While both Dragon types are not new to the mobile game, this return will mark the debut of Reshiram and Zekrom’s shinies. Trainers looking to hunt for these rare shinies will need a lot of luck. The easiest and best way to hunt is to battle as many Reshiram and Zekrom as possible, which is where this guide comes in.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO