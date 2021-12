Many players used the speed belt in Eureka as it sped up the cooldown of abilities. Now that belts are gone many players are trying to figure out how to the Blitzring. The Blitzring is a replacement for the speed belt in Final Fantasy XIV‘s Eureka content. It provides much of the same benefits that the speed belt did. However, this item will not just magically appear in your inventory just like how belts were magically removed from it. since the ring only works in Eureka you can’t use it to help you level the new classes like sage. Let’s cover how you can get the ring.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO