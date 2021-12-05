ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Grand Ole Opry country singer Stonewall Jackson dies at 89

By The Associated Press
WANE 15
WANE 15
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=430elP_0dEYNfPg00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country musician Stonewall Jackson, who sang on the Grand Ole Opry for more than 50 years and had No. 1 hits with “Waterloo” and others, died Saturday after a long battle with vascular dementia. He was 89.

The Opry, the longest-running radio show in history, announced Jackson’s death in a news release.

Jackson, a guitarist, performed on the Opry beginning in 1956 and was still appearing on the show in 2010. His real name was Stonewall, after Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.

According to WSMV-TV, the late Porter Wagoner would introduce Stonewall on his show by saying he came to the Opry “with a heart full of love and a sack full of songs.”

“Waterloo” was a hit on the country and pop charts in 1959. His other hits, mostly in the 1960s, included “Don’t Be Angry,” “B.J. the D.J,” “Why I’m Walkin’,” “A Wound Time Can’t Erase” and “I Washed My Hands in Muddy Water.”

In 1971, he recorded his version of Lobo’s “Me and You and a Dog Named Boo.”

Over the course of his career, Jackson landed 44 singles on the Billboard country chart.

In 2008, at age 75, he settled a federal age discrimination lawsuit against the Opry. He claimed Opry officials had cut back his appearances starting in 1998, and sought $10 million in compensatory damages and $10 million in punitive damages. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Jackson was born in eastern North Carolina and was raised on a south Georgia farm.

Jackson’s mentor in his early career was country legend Ernest Tubb, who bought him his first stage clothes and hired him as his opening act. He was presented with the Ernest Tubb Memorial Award in 1997 for his contributions to country music, according to the Grand Ole Opry website.

In 1991, he privately published his autobiography, “From the Bottom Up.”

Copyright 202 1 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
newsmemory.com

Kentucky Headhunters will finally visit Grand Ole Opry

Nashville Tennessean USA TODAY NETWORK – TENNESSEE. Southern country-rock staple Kentucky Headhunters nearly played the Grand Ole Opry three decades ago. Around 1990, hot on the heels of the Headhunters releasing debut album “Pickin’ On Nashville,” bluegrass forefather Bill Monroe approached the Opry about hosting the band. One tiny obstacle...
ENTERTAINMENT
Fox News

Former child actor Jonshel Alexander shot dead

Jonshel Alexander, a onetime child actor who played a supporting role in the 2012 Oscar-nominated film "Beasts of the Southern Wild," was killed in a weekend shooting in her native Louisiana. She was 22. Police said Alexander and a man were shot inside a vehicle Saturday in New Orleans and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
Rolling Stone

Micky Dolenz Remembers Michael Nesmith: ‘He Was Our Leader the Whole Time’

On Nov. 14, Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith stood onstage together at L.A.’s Greek Theater and took their final bow as the Monkees. It was end of a farewell tour that had taken them all across North America. And although it was impossible for fans to ignore Nez’s frailty throughout the long tour, especially during the early shows when he sat on a stool for much of the set, it was still an enormous shock when the news came today that Nesmith had died from heart failure. “I found out a couple days ago that he was going into hospice,” Dolenz...
MUSIC
995qyk.com

Carrie Underwood’s New Vegas Outfit Is Dropping Jaws

Carrie Underwood posted a promo picture for her new Las Vegas residency that kicks off tonight (12/1) at Resorts World, and the outfit she’s wearing is quite revealing. Carrie is wearing a black see-through jumpsuit with her neckline showing almost to her belly button, and fans on Twitter are loving the look. One fan wrote in response, “I mean dayum girl slayyy!!!!” Another fan said, “When I tell you my jaw dropped… HOLY WOW.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Porter Wagoner
Person
Ernest Tubb
Person
Stonewall Jackson
KEAN 105

Toby Keith’s Only Son, Stelen Covel, Gets Married

Toby Keith is welcoming a new daughter-in-law into his family. The "Should've Been a Cowboy" star celebrated his son, Stelen Covel's, wedding to his longtime girlfriend, Haley earlier this month. The nuptials took place in Boulder City, Nev., just south of Las Vegas, and both members of the happy couple shared shots of the special day on social media.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Monkees’ Manager on Michael Nesmith’s Final Months: ‘He Died Knowing They Were Beloved — He Finally Got It’

In the future, when they talk about performers who did it all the way to the end, they may talk about Michael Nesmith, who died Friday of heart failure at 78. When he enthusiastically pushed to do a Monkees farewell tour this fall with his longtime compatriot Micky Dolenz, he probably had little idea that the end was so close at hand, but certainly he and others knew that the window was closing on how long he had to put himself out in front of fans for any extended trek. Monkees devotees who saw the first few shows on the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Grand Ole Opry#Country Radio#Ap#Confederate#Wsmv Tv#Waterloo
1029thebuzz.com

55 Years Ago Tonight!!! The Monkees Play Debut Concert In Hawaii

It was 55 years ago tonight (December 3rd, 1966), that the Monkees made their first live appearance. The group — Micky Dolenz, Davy Jones, Mike Nesmith and Peter Tork — played a 40-minute set in Hawaii at the Honolulu International Center Arena. The “pre-fab four,” as they were affectionately called, were riding high with their hit sitcom, which had premiered the previous September on NBC, along with their recent Number One smash, “Last Train To Clarksville.”
HAWAII STATE
coloradomusic.org

Country Music Legend Vince Gill Surprises Community Devastated by Record Flooding

By Mark Strassmann, CBS News | When deadly floods hit the small Tennessee town in August, many in the community lost their homes and the rhythm of normal. Among the items that were destroyed were the Waverly Junior High School band’s instruments, which were a low priority to replace given the circumstances.
MUSIC
FUN 107

New Bedford Musical Legend Ralph Tavares Passes Away

New Bedford music icon Ralph Tavares has passed away. The oldest of the brothers in the Grammy-winning Tavares act was 79, and would have turned 80 on Friday. The cause of death has not yet been determined. In reality, Ralph Tavares was the fifth of the 10 Tavares siblings, born...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
102.7 KORD

Top 10 Randy Travis Songs

Randy Travis' songs are timeless, and the singer is one of the most important country music artists of his generation. Travis' 1986 debut, Storms of Life, helped touch off the neo-traditionalist movement that brought Nashville back to its true country roots in the '80s. Since then, Travis has enjoyed an impressive run: He's charted more than 50 singles on the Billboard charts, including 16 No. 1 hits.
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Robbie Shakespeare, Sly and Robbie Bassist, Dies at 68

Robbie Shakespeare, a record producer and acclaimed bassist of the Jamaican duo Sly and Robbie, has died. He was 68. It had been reported by The Jamaica Gleaner that the musician had recently undergone surgery related to his kidneys. He was living in a hospital in Florida before his death. News of Shakespeare’s death was also shared by Jamaica’s Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport on its official Twitter. “Minister [Olivia] Grange [is] saddened by the passing of the legendary bassist Robbie Shakespeare,” reads the ministry’s official statement. “Robbie’s loss will be felt by the industry at home and abroad. He will be...
MUSIC
WANE 15

WANE 15

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy