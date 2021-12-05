Aloe Vera Leaves Not Plump? How to Get Thick Aloe Vera Leaves

Answer: The aloe plant is a very popular succulent houseplant because it is easy to grow, has medicinal value (the gel inside the leaves is used to treat burns) and is quite lovely. Your plant is new, so it probably doesn’t need repotting, but if there are roots sticking out the holes of the bottom of the pot, then it does. Aloes produce babies, called pups, around its base. When the pups have a few sets of leaves, separate them from the mother plant. Take the plant out of the pot and cut the pups off with a sharp knife. If the pup has roots, then plant it in a small pot with potting mix specifically for succulents. If it doesn’t have roots, put it on a piece of newspaper or cardboard in a dark, cool, dry place for 24 hours to develop a callus, then pot it. The pups with roots need deep watering at first when the soil has fully dried out. Water the pups without roots less often to encourage root development. Keep the pups out of direct sunlight while they are getting started. It will probably take about a month or two to find out if your propagation was successful.

GARDENING ・ 13 DAYS AGO