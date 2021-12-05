Dec. 5 Letters to the Editor, Part 3: Our Readers’ Opinions

Pamplin writers offer their ideas about the region's homelessness situation, climate change action and fighting for voting rights.Jessica Vega Pederson and Jo Ann Hardesty seem to miss reality: Trash, litter, vagrancy, violence all dramatically worse than a few years ago. Enough is enough. The blatant obvious increase in people living outside in Portland they seem to miss completely. Investment "in a public health response...." to gun violence. Absolutely blatant double speak on reality. For the first time ever we have well over 1,000 shootings in Portland, well over 300 injured, with a record year of homicides. Violence increased dramatically and...
Comments / 0