Lewiston, ID

Dec. 5 Letters to the Editor, Part 3: Our Readers’ Opinions

Lewiston Morning Tribune
 6 days ago

A little more than a year ago, my son and I hired this local handyman to install a walk-in tub and handicap toilet into my bathroom. He was instructed to leave all the fixtures and things he removed here, which he did not. He had not finished the job...

lmtribune.com

Lake Oswego Review

Readers letters: It's time to clean up and renew up our city

Pamplin writers offer their ideas about the region's homelessness situation, climate change action and fighting for voting rights.Jessica Vega Pederson and Jo Ann Hardesty seem to miss reality: Trash, litter, vagrancy, violence all dramatically worse than a few years ago. Enough is enough. The blatant obvious increase in people living outside in Portland they seem to miss completely. Investment "in a public health response...." to gun violence. Absolutely blatant double speak on reality. For the first time ever we have well over 1,000 shootings in Portland, well over 300 injured, with a record year of homicides. Violence increased dramatically and...
PORTLAND, OR
Arizona Daily Sun

Letter to the Editor: Historic parts of Flagstaff need protection

How sad that the multi-story building creep is spreading north from South Milton into Flagstaff’s downtown. I recently noticed the monstrous three-story structure being squeezed onto a small lot on Dale that degrades the pleasant neighborhood. It overpowers the existing viewscape as do the buildings around the corner on Beaver that encroach upon the stately Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary chapel. This area is a historic district, but unfortunately this designation does not lead to protection of a historic building.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Lewiston Morning Tribune

OPINION: Ignore early warnings at your own peril

Eighty years ago, a new radar system on the northern tip of Oahu provided unheeded warnings of unknown airplanes approaching the island. The result stands as a lesson in complacency and a lack of preparation. And it serves as a reminder that the United States must remain diligent in understanding and confronting threats to our national security.
MILITARY
Lewiston, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Lewiston, ID
The Register-Guard

Letters to the editor for Monday, Dec. 6: Requiem for the Moon Tree

Hot-button topic  Eugene city officials are considering a ban on natural gas in new homes. In Eugene, peak non-transportation energy usage occurs in colder winter months. EWEB and Northwest Natural see the highest demand for energy in the morning from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on the coldest days of the year. Base energy loads for EWEB are supplied by low emission sources such as hydroelectric dams. Conversely peak-energy loads are supplied by on-demand sources, mainly by...
EUGENE, OR
tucson.com

Letters to the Editor Dec. 1: Tucson opinions on Rittenhouse verdict, speed limit on the Loop, local off-duty police too rough

Re: the Nov. 29 article “UA international enrollment highest ever.”. The Arizona Daily Star reported that international student enrollment at the U of A is higher today than ever before. International Friends of Tucson is a decades-old non-profit organization that pairs international students attending the university with Tucson individuals and families to share interests, cultures, and to have fun. The only obligation is to do some kind of social activity together once a month over the course of the academic year — meet for coffee, attend a movie, go for a hike. We are very much interested in expanding our pool of Tucson hosts that match with international students. We strive to recruit hosts that reflect the amazing diversity of our Southwest community and encourage individuals and families of all backgrounds and ethnicities to join. Please explore our website, ifriendstucson.org and consider signing up to become a host.
TUCSON, AZ
brparents.com

An Open Letter to Our Readers, Advertisers, and Our Staff

So, how was it? It has been a crazy year, to say the least, but guess what? We all got through it. We are all now a year old, and our families are a year stronger. So, congratulations, and job well done. For those who have lost some loved ones along the way this year, my heart goes out to you, but we will all get through this.
The Register-Guard

Letters to the editor for Thursday, Dec. 2: The perils of daylight savings

Biden should impeach his VP  In Kathleen Parker's column about Kamala Harris being sidelined (R-G, Nov. 21), it is richly poetic that Commander in Chief Joe Biden looked for diversity in a VP and captured incompetence. Harris cannot replace a VP like George H.W. Bush because she has not the skill level or accomplishments. He was ambassador to China and CIA director. Bush was loyal to President Reagan and saluted whilst performing admirably with great knowledge of the political...
EUGENE, OR
sandiegouniontribune.com

Our readers write: Issue of Dec. 2

The San Diego County Air Pollution District was one of the laxest districts in the state. But they recently caught up to other air control districts and voted to require industries to reduce toxic pollution that causes cancer and childhood asthmas. This action will save lives and make San Diego county a healthier place to live.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: Stefanik fights to fix our problems

As somebody who only acquired their license and a car in the last half a decade, I can say that it is painful to watch my hard-earned money be pumped away to pay for unnecessarily expensive gas. Elise Stefanik is the one fighting to fix our problems and ease the financial burdens on North Country families.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Elon Musk thinks you should die

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes death is critical to human progress. Death is "important," he said this week, because people rarely change their minds — "they just die." "If you live forever, we might become a very ossified society where new ideas cannot succeed," he said. When billionaire Elon...
ECONOMY
Deming Headlight

Voice of the people (letter to the editor for Friday, Dec. 3, 2021)

Vaccine mandate right for Roundhouse We are writing to express our deep gratitude to the legislature for requiring proof of vaccination of any visitor to the Roundhouse. Requiring vaccination of all visitors to the Roundhouse is a commonsense COVID-19 preventive measure that protects our communities. Allowing for remote participation ensures that all interested parties...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Resorts must do their part to prevent out-of-control skiing

Another one dead. Another snowboarder-skier collision. Tragic! People going way too fast for conditions. Indemnified ski resorts doing too little to control straight-liners and out-of-control speeders. How many more collisions will there be this season? We know that skiing and snowboarding are dangerous. The overwhelming number of us take that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

Lord Kerr demolishes Priti Patel’s ‘economic migrants’ narrative with just three simple facts

What’s that, a crossbench peer shut down the home secretary’s narrative around refugees with three points alone? Good lord.Literally.Social media users have rushed to heap praise on Lord Kerr of Kenlochard and his contribution to a debate on migrants held in the House of Lords on Thursday afternoon.It came just hours after it was reported that 27 people had died when their boat sank during an attempted crossing of the English Channel. The first victim of the tragedy, 24-year-old Kurdish student Maryam Nuri Hamdamin, was identified on Friday.While the debate – moved by former Vauxhall MP Baroness Hoey - was...
U.S. POLITICS
Lewiston Morning Tribune

OPINION: The man from Russell, Kan., is not amused

It seems fitting, in a perverse way, given the abysmal state of American conservatism that much of this week has been given over to bipartisan tributes to a politician who was one of the last remaining links to a Republican Party not in thrall to conspiracy, crackpot science ideas and grifting con men.
U.S. POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Hospital Workers Rejected at Supreme Court on Vaccine Mandate

Massachusetts hospital workers asked court for emergency stay. Justices so far haven’t intervened against vaccine mandates. A U.S. Supreme Court justice turned away a request from eight Mass General Brigham Inc. workers for a religious exemption from the Massachusetts hospital system’s requirement that they be vaccinated against Covid-19. Justice. Stephen...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Russia military chief warns Ukraine against attacking rebels

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's top military officer on Thursday sternly warned neighboring Ukraine against trying to reclaim control over separatist areas by force, saying that Moscow will “suppress” any such attempt. The statement by Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian military's General Staff, comes amid soaring...
MILITARY

