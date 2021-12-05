Meghan Trainor is loving having twin toilets

Meghan Trainor has a couple of cute costars in her new music video. In "My Kind of Present," a song from her holiday album A Very Trainor Christmas, the singer, 27, reads to her baby boy Riley, who was born in February. Riley's father, Trainor's husband Daryl Sabara, also shows...
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Meghan Trainor took to the stage on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The 27-year-old singer performed her song "Winter Wonderland" during Thursday's episode of the CBS late-night show. In the pre-taped performance, Trainor took the mic in front of a dazzling blue background. The...
Brett Young on Sharing the Stage With Friends for ‘CMT Crossroads Christmas’. 'Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics' features collabs with Colbie Caillat, Darius Rucker, Gavin DeGraw, Maddie & Tae, and more.
