Manchester United FA Cup winner Paul McGrath insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had to be removed. He wrote for the Sunday World: "Doesn't it say everything about Manchester United right now that they first replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a member of his own staff, have brought in an interim boss in Ralf Rangnick, and will make a permanent appointment next summer.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO