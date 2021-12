A chance for Liverpool to move to the top of the Premier League table was slipping away. With 17 shots and four on frame at Wolves through the first 93 minutes on Saturday, capitalizing on Chelsea's defeat to West Ham earlier in the day didn't appear to be on the cards. There was a shocking Diogo Jota miss from point-blank range and a stunning save from Jose Sa's late on Sadio Mane, what more could Liverpool do to take the three points? The usual -- trust Divock Origi. The Belgian backup striker delivered once again, coming on and scoring a dramatic winner in the 95th minute with his team's final shot. Take a look:

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO