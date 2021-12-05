Atlantic Mayor’s Knights of Columbus Proclamation

(Atlantic) At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, Atlantic Mayor Dave Jones proclaimed December 9 as Knights of Columbus Day. The Monsignor Kane Atlantic Knights of Columbus council was chartered on December 9, 1906, and continued to serve Saint Peter and Paul Catholic Church and local charities in the Atlantic area over the past 115 years.

Knights of Columbus Board member Todd Roecker says K of C fundraising programs are divided into four categories.

As an example, the Knights of Columbus gave money for the Ultrasound machine at the Atlantic LifeCare Pregnancy Clinic.

The Knights of Columbus donations each year total approximately $20,000. The largest fundraiser is the Lenton Fish Dinners on the six Fridays before Easter. Most of the money generated from the Fish Frys goes toward scholarships for high school seniors.

The Knights of Columbus’s other projects include; campaigning for persons with disabilities, producing in the park, raffle drawing for a Traeger Grill, YMCA Partnership for Youth, Atlantic Food Pantry, winter clothing, and SWITA rides for Atlantic Elementary students…

Roecker says 152 members belong to the Monsignor Kane Atlantic Council.