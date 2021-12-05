Angler reels in mammoth fish at Lake Manawa

(Council Bluffs) A new state record was established this past week at Lake Manawa in Council Bluffs. DNR Fisheries Biologist Bryan Hayes confirms a historic fish caught.

The whopper tipped the scales at 28.75 pounds. “We had an angler taking advantage of the mild conditions we had last week, the 65 degree days. We saw an uptick of activity at our lakes. One lucky angler caught a new state record small mouth buffalo.”

Hayes says the catch shattered the old record. “The old state record was 18 pounds, so by ten pounds we broke the small mouth buffalo record. Typically that doesn’t happen. Typically when you see a state record broken it is by ounces. You don’t usually see them broken by pounds, but this was quite a fish.”

Hayes describes the fish as being built like a football. He admits it is very rare for new state records to be verified during this time of the year.