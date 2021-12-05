ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

Angler reels in mammoth fish at Lake Manawa

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago
(Council Bluffs) A new state record was established this past week at Lake Manawa in Council Bluffs. DNR Fisheries Biologist Bryan Hayes confirms a historic fish caught.

The whopper tipped the scales at 28.75 pounds. “We had an angler taking advantage of the mild conditions we had last week, the 65 degree days. We saw an uptick of activity at our lakes. One lucky angler caught a new state record small mouth buffalo.”

Hayes says the catch shattered the old record. “The old state record was 18 pounds, so by ten pounds we broke the small mouth buffalo record. Typically that doesn’t happen. Typically when you see a state record broken it is by ounces. You don’t usually see them broken by pounds, but this was quite a fish.”

Hayes describes the fish as being built like a football. He admits it is very rare for new state records to be verified during this time of the year.

Related
Western Iowa Today

Cooler temperatures impact waterfowl hunting

(Area) Winter weather in Northwest Iowa is contributing to better conditions for waterfowl hunting in Southwest Iowa. The season in the central zone runs through December 14th while the southern zone is open until December 21st. “This is what the waterfowl hunters have been waiting for. Snowy conditions north, cold conditions north. It’s going to freeze up the wetlands and the ponds in the Northern part of the state moving the ducks and geese down to the central and southern part of the state.”
ENVIRONMENT
Western Iowa Today

Deer Hunters Asked to Provide DNR With Samples for CWD Testing

(Boone, IA) — The Iowa DNR is again collecting samples from deer hunters this year to try and prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD). The DNR’s Tyler Harms says, “obviously, we are putting more effort into the areas where we know we have the disease in the wild. Six counties in northeast Iowa, three counties in south-central Iowa, and then one county in western Iowa.” They will also take samples from the other 89 counties. Harms says the samples help them stay on top of where the CWD hotspots are. He credits hunters with cooperating and providing enough samples for an accurate picture of what is happening in the deer population. The state’s second deer shotgun season starts Saturday.
BOONE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Snow, high winds expected Friday in parts of Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A snow storm is expected sweep parts of northern Nebraska and Iowa and could drop up to 8 inches of snow in some places heading into the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Friday into early Saturday for much of northern Nebraska and northern parts of Iowa. The warning area includes the cities of Valentine, Ainsworth and O’Neill in Nebraska and the cities of Storm Lake, Mason City and Estherville in Iowa. The service says heavy snowfall coupled with high winds is likely to produce blizzard-like conditions in many areas within the warning area. The weather service has also issued a winter weather advisory for a band of counties just south of the warning area.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

>>Iowa DNR Concerned After 4 Hunter Shootings

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa D-N-R is asking hunters to review safety procedures after several weekend hunting accidents — including one that was fatal. Conservation officers are still investigating the details of the shooting of 37-year-old Nathan Sharpnack of Winterset — who was hit and died while deer hunting in Marion County Saturday. They have also received reports of a hunter taken to the hospital after being shot in the stomach while deer hunting in southern Muscatine County. Another person was treated and released from the hospital in Waukon after a slug grazed his right hand and forearm during a deer drive in Allamakee County. A pheasant hunter was hit with four pellets in the neck and face area while hunting in Calhoun County. He was treated and released. The D-N-R education coordinator says it’s time for everyone to step back and review safe hunting practices to avoid any more shootings.
IOWA STATE
