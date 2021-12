• Cryptocurrency thefts become more frequent every day, alerting the crypto market. • Bitmart lost around 50 cryptos between decentralized currencies and stablecoins. The cryptocurrencies world is becoming more and more insecure due to thefts, hacks in exchanges, and the tokens promotion that be scams. On this occasion, the crypto platform Bitmart was the victim of a hack that caused it to lose considerable money. This new hack shows how easy it is to penetrate the security of one exchange, which was not the most perfect situation for many of their clients.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO