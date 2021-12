SAN FRANCISCO — Steve Kerr made a point to note the circumstances to his players during their walkthrough before facing the Spurs: it had all the makings of a trap game. His words proved prescient only hours later, as the Golden State Warriors lost 112-107, struggling to show the same fight they did to get revenge against Phoenix a night earlier. The loss snapped an 11-game home winning streak.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO