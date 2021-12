Jude Bellingham is under investigation by the German Football Association for his comments about the referee after Borussia Dortmund’s defeat to Bayern Munich on Saturday.Referee Felix Zwayer turned down Dortmund’s appeals for a penalty and later awarded Bayern a spot-kick after Mats Hummels was deemed to have handled in the area.Emotions ran high at the end of ‘Der Klassiker’, which Bayern won 3-2, and Dortmund midfielder Bellingham, 18, questioned the appointment of Zwayer, who was banned for six months in 2005 for his part in a match-fixing scandal.A statement on the German FA’s official website said: “The control committee of...

SOCCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO