Once again, the VFW Post 1349 of Prattville has held a very successful Christmas Stocking Stuffing event. “Each year our Auxiliary organizes and executes this huge event, supporting deployed troops and surrounding VA facilities,” said Mike Dodge, Commander of Tri-County Post 1349 of Prattville. “There are so many to thank, but a HUGE thank you goes out to Janice Harris and Sharon Jones for spearheading the event. We also want to thank volunteers from the 26th Network Operations Squadron and our local Boy Scout Troop 617.”

PRATTVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO