Middletown, NY

After a Ruff Go, Cherry is Chasing a New Home!

By Skylar Coons
 6 days ago
She is an adorable Mountain Cur/Mix dog, at 5-years old and weighing about 44 pounds. Cherry is an energetic and active pup. She is the perfect companion to join...

