Xavi 'hurt' by first defeat as Barcelona manager

By Tom Gott
 6 days ago

Xavi admitted that losing his first Barcelona game at home to Real Betis on Saturday was painful, but with a crucial Champions League meeting with Bayern Munich on the horizon, he urged his team to pick themselves up immediately. Barcelona were on top on the stats sheet but simply...

AFP

Barcelona crash out of Champions League as Benfica, Lille and Salzburg reach last 16

Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage for the first time in over 20 years with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday, as Benfica, French champions Lille and Red Bull Salzburg all qualified for the last 16. Meanwhile, Chelsea missed out on first place in their group to Juventus after conceding a late equaliser away to Zenit Saint Petersburg, while snow in northern Italy forced the postponement of Atalanta's decisive game against Villarreal. Barcelona started the day in second place in Group E but had to win away to Bayern Munich to be sure of going through, otherwise they risked being overtaken by Benfica. Xavi Hernandez's side were duly outclassed by an already-qualified Bayern who made it six wins out of six in the group, with Thomas Mueller's 34th-minute header just crossing the line before Ronald Araujo could clear.
UEFA
Tribal Football

Villarreal coach Emery: Xavi will return Barcelona to playing traditions

Villarreal coach Unai Emery believes Xavi will return Barcelona to their playing traditions. As a player, Xavi's Barcelona had a different style to that which we see in 2021, but the new coach is clearly trying to bring back a possession-based approach. "Xavi has experienced a Barcelona that dominated, which...
Yardbarker

Xavi hails ‘golden Barcelona win’ away at Villarreal

Barcelona boss Xavi believes his side were fortunate to pick up a 3-1 La Liga win away at Villarreal in Saturday night action. Three points at El Madrigal means the Catalan giants have now secured six points from two league games under the former Spanish international. However, they were forced...
Xavi
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Xavi will bring Barcelona back to glory days

It has been a difficult time to be a Barcelona fan. After years of domination, the Catalans are experiencing their biggest crisis in recent memory. The crisis started a couple of years back and was further advanced by the departure of Lionel Messi this summer. However, teams as big as Barcelona do not fall that easily. After an abysmal start under Ronald Koeman, the acquisition of Xavi as the new head coach signals the turn of fortunes for Barcelona. Thus, here are three reasons why Xavi will bring Barcelona back to its glory days.
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Xavi coy over push for Man City attacker Torres

Barcelona coach Xavi has refused to be drawn on links with Manchester City winger Ferran Torres. Reports in Spain have stated that Barca have enquired about signing the La Roja star. Barca vice-president Rafa Yuste confirmed as such during the week, stating: "Ferran is a great player, like others. We...
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Xavi defends Memphis lack of goals

Barcelona coach Xavi has defended Memphis Depay over his struggling goalscoring form. Some have compared Xavi's start at Camp Nou to that of Pep Guardiola, who picked up one point from his first two games against Numancia and Racing Santander in 2008/09. "The summary of the game isn't a lack...
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Xavi: We need to start scoring against Villarreal

Barcelona coach Xavi admits he wants an onus on their attacking work against Villarreal. With the Blaugrana still looking for his first goal from open play, Xavi knows that the pressure is on with patience beginning to wear thin, and will be out for the full three points at Estadio de la Ceramica.
90min.com

Barcelona survive Xavi's tactical nightmare against Villarreal

For all the talk of Xavi being the man to come in and teach Barcelona how to play football again, he did the exact opposite on Saturday against Villarreal. The tiki-taka icon was supposed to usher in a new era of short, silky passing and possession dominance. We saw that for 15 minutes on Saturday, after which Xavi seemingly decided he was bored of it.
goal.com

Barcelona boss Xavi responds to Ferran Torres transfer rumours

The Spaniard addressed the speculation linking the Blaugrana with the Man City star after their win at Villarreal. Barcelona boss Xavi has responded to rumours linking Manchester City's Ferran Torres with a transfer to Camp Nou. Torres moved to City from Valencia for £20 million ($27m) in the summer of...
Tribal Football

Barcelona midfielder De Jong determined to respond to Xavi challenge

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is determined to respond to the challenges set by coach Xavi. De Jong's season, like many other players in the squad, had not started in the best possible way but the atmosphere has changed in the Camp Nou dressing room. The resignation of the 3-3...
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Xavi insists De Jong isn't for sale

Barcelona coach Xavi admits it's been a tough first few weeks in charge. The 41-year-old says the expectations of the fans has made things difficult. "Barcelona is the most difficult club in the world," he said. "The Cules and the Catalans are very demanding and it is not enough for...
Daily Mail

Barcelona 0-1 Real Betis: Xavi suffers first defeat as Juanmi's late goal stuns the Nou Camp... and Gavi could be out of crucial Champions League clash against Bayern Munich on Tuesday

Barcelona will probably have to beat Bayern Munich in Germany on Wednesday to progress in the Champions League, the club’ supporters will hope this was them keeping their powder dry for the do or die game in midweek. They were beaten 1-0 by Betis at the Camp Nou letting three...
Tribal Football

Ex-Barcelona chief Serra Ferrer: Xavi right coaching appointment

Former Barcelona chief Lorenzo Serra Ferrer believes Xavi will prove a good coaching appointment. Barca suffered defeat to Real Betis on Saturday. But Serra Ferrer remains convinced by Xavi's arrival. He said: "The Dutch school has always been present at Barça. "Xavi understood it since he was a child and...
Tribal Football

Man Utd striker Cavani welcomes interest from Xavi's Barcelona

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is ready to join Barcelona. The Times says Cavani's deal expires in the summer, and he has ambitions of playing in La Liga before calling time on his career. The Uruguay international believes he still has two years left at the top level, and wants...
primenewsghana.com

UCL: Xavi calls on struggling Barcelona to 'make history' at Bayern

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez on Tuesday called on his side to "make history" this week by handing Bayern Munich their first home defeat in the Champions League's group stages since 2013. "Barca can beat anyone," Xavi insisted on the eve of Wednesday's match in Munich, where the Spanish giants have...
World Soccer Talk

Barcelona exit Champions League after defeat at Bayern

Munich (Germany) (AFP) – Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League on Wednesday as their 3-0 defeat at Bayern Munich saw the Spanish giants fail to reach the last 16 for the first time in 18 years. Goals by Thomas Mueller and Leroy Sane gave Bayern a 2-0 half-time...
