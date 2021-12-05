ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 feared dead as Myanmar army truck runs down protesters

By GRANT PECK Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — An army vehicle plowed into a peaceful march by anti-government protesters...

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Indian villagers protest as army kills 15, fearing rebels

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Angry villagers burned army vehicles in protest after more than a dozen people were killed by soldiers who mistakenly believed some of them were militants in India’s remote northeast region along the border with Myanmar, officials said Sunday. Nagaland state’s top elected official Neiphiu Rio ordered...
INDIA
KESQ

UN and US condemn Myanmar military after protest reportedly turns deadly in Yangon

At least five people were killed in Myanmar when a vehicle plowed into anti-junta protesters this weekend, according to local media. The attack took place in a Yangon township, news outlet Myanmar Now reported Sunday, citing protesters and eyewitnesses. One reporter who witnessed the incident told CNN that it was...
WORLD
Times Daily

Nationwide 'silent strike' in Myanmar protests military rule

BANGKOK (AP) — Opponents of military rule in Myanmar on Friday held one of their biggest nationally coordinated protests in months, successfully calling on people across the country to shut their businesses and stay at home on International Human Rights Day. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
PROTESTS
AFP

Three wounded as Myanmar soldiers ram car into protest

Myanmar soldiers wounded at least three people after ramming a car into a peaceful anti-coup rally in Yangon, eyewitnesses said Sunday. The rally in Yangon was violently dispersed Sunday morning when a large car ploughed into it, according to a journalist there.
PROTESTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

US among seven nations concerned about right violations by Myanmar army

Washington [US], November 26 (ANI): Seven countries including the United States and the United Kingdom reiterated grave concern over reports of ongoing human rights violations and abuses by the Myanmar Security Forces across the country. In a joint statement, the government of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, the...
POLITICS
