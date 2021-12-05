ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guilty director Antoine Fuqua signs first-look partnership with Netflix

By Celebretainment
thechronicle-news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntoine Fuqua has landed a first-look partnership with Netflix. The...

www.thechronicle-news.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Halle Berry Inks Multi-Film Partnership with Netflix

Having just debuted her directorial debut Bruised on the service, Halle Berry is putting down roots at Netflix. Berry has entered into a multi-picture partnership with the streaming service, that will see her star in and produce Netflix feature films. The news comes the week after Berry’s Bruised debuted on the service, where, according to Netflix, it became the No. 1 film of the week in the U.S., and  No. 2 film, globally. The movie was streamed for 47.7 million hours in its first five days of release, according to the company. Says Berry, “The Netflix team has not only been collaborative...
CELEBRITIES
Decider

Dave Chappelle Continues Partnership with Netflix, Will Appear At Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival in 2022

Netflix, which has launched a handful of comedy specials and comic-led series, has announced a mega comedy festival taking place in Los Angeles in 2022. But admist the dozens of names Netflix has announced is a controversial choice: Dave Chappelle, who recently caused mayhem for the company after fans commented on a number of transphobic comments in his special, The Closer.
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Announces Production Company, Netflix Partnership

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is taking his talents—and his new production company—to Netflix. On Tuesday, the Emmy winner announced the launch of the company House Eleven10, as well as a creative partnership with Netflix to coincide with it, Deadline reports. With the company named after his childhood home in Oakland, Abdul-Marteen will be working on projects for the streaming giant that he will both produce and star in.
BUSINESS
Jake Gyllenhaal
Antoine Fuqua
Register Citizen

ViacomCBS Signs Diverse U.K. Writers With First Look Deals Ahead of Paramount Plus Launch

Ahead of the early 2022 U.K. launch of Paramount Plus, VIS, a division of ViacomCBS International Studios, has signed five emerging writers from underrepresented groups. One of the main criteria for choosing this group is their “potential to collaborate on distinctive development projects intended for Paramount Plus,” according to a statement from VIS. The five writers will have the opportunity to pitch five ideas to VIS over two years. VIS commits to commissioning at least two projects to the treatment stage of development, and of those at least one will be taken to script.
BUSINESS
UPI News

Antoine Fuqua inks new deal with Netflix

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Training Day and The Magnificent Seven filmmaker Antoine Fuqua has signed a deal to make movies and documentaries for Netflix. The first-look partnership, which was announced Friday, continues the director-producer's relationship with the studio after the success of their thriller, The Guilty starring Jake Gyllenhaal. "Working...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Antoine Fuqua’s Apple Thriller ‘Emancipation’ Adds Newcomer Imani Pullum

EXCLUSIVE: Newcomer Imani Pullum has joined the cast of Apple Original Films’ Emancipation. She’ll star in the thriller alongside previously announced cast members Will Smith, Ben Foster, Charmaine Bingwa, Gilbert Owuor, Mustafa Shakir, Steven Ogg, Grant Harvey, Ronnie Gene Blevins, Jayson Warner Smith, Jabbar Lewis, Michael Luwoye and Aaron Moten. The Antoine Fuqua pic currently in production in New Orleans tells the story of Peter (Smith), a man who escapes from slavery—relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom. The film is...
MOVIES
The Independent

BoJack Horseman creator shares ‘controversial’ David Fincher joke Netflix made him remove

BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg has shared a scene Netflix asked him to remove as bosses were afraid it would “upset David Fincher”.Bob-Waksberg said he would post the contents of the scene as Netflix didn’t edit Dave Chappelle’s stand-up special, which featured controversial jokes about trans people, but rejected BoJack’s Fincher joke as Fincher was “concurrently producing a different show” with the streaming service.However, he said he would only share the scene if more than 100 people replied proving they had donated to Trans Life, a non-profit supporting trans people in crisis. When they did, he thanked his followers...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Vikings spin-off confirms Netflix premiere date as first look is unveiled

Netflix has confirmed the release of spin-off series Vikings: Valhalla, based on the History Channel's series Vikings. The new series will premiere on the streaming platform on Friday February 25 and the story will take place a century after the events of the original show. Netflix has released first-look images...
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix’s ‘All The Light We Cannot See’ Adaptation Casts Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure

Netflix’s search for its Marie-Laure, the blind teenager at the heart of its four-part adaptation of the Pulitzer-Prize winning novel “All The Light We Cannot See,” is complete. The streamer has cast Aria Mia Loberti, a first-time actress who has low vision, in the role. “To find an actress to play the iconic Marie-Laure — a young blind woman whose greatest strength is the tenacity of her hope and the power of her voice across the airwaves during wartime — was no small challenge,” said Shawn Levy, director and executive producer of the series. “We searched the world and reviewed thousands...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jake Gyllenhaal on Tackling Pandemic Protocols, Police Perspective in ‘The Guilty’: ‘I Don’t Think It’s What People Expect’

It’s that time of year when film awards ballots are going out. Here’s some advice for voters: make sure you see Netflix’s “The Guilty” before voting. It’s a great piece of filmmaking, and Jake Gyllenhaal gives one of the year’s best performances. However, try not to read about the film. There will be no spoilers in this column, but as Gyllenhaal tells Variety, “It’s important that people approach this movie without too much information.” Here’s what is safe to report: It takes place in a 911 call center, in a short period of time, with Gyllenhaal’s character Joe Baylor dealing with individuals who are...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Guy Burnet Joins Melissa Barrera in STX Thriller ‘Bed Rest’

Ray Donovan and The Affair alum Guy Burnet is set to star in STXfilms and Project X thriller Bed Rest, joining In the Heights star Melissa Barrera. Lori Evans Taylor wrote and is directing the film, which is currently in production in Winnipeg. The story centers on Julie (Barrera), who, according to the project’s synopsis, “after years of struggling to start a family, is pregnant again and moving into a new home with her husband as they embrace a fresh start. Upon being ordered to mandatory bed rest, she begins to slowly unravel as she suffers through the monotony and anxiety of her new constraints.” William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein will produce under their Project X Entertainment banner along with Evans Taylor and Barrera. David Gendron, Matthew Helderman, Ali Jazayeri and Luke Taylor will executive produce. Burnet, who is repped by ICM, Lasher Group and the U.K.’s United Agents, can be seen in Amazon series The Feed and recently wrapped production on Western Dead for a Dollar, appearing onscreen with Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Netflix releases first look at Chris Hemsworth's return in Extraction 2

Extraction 2 has been given a proper first look in a new official picture of Chris Hemsworth in the Netflix sequel. Just a few days after cameras started rolling on the action flick, a picture of the star's character Tyler Rake holding onto the side of a train in a snowy setting has been released.
MOVIES
Variety

Universal Movies Will Land on Peacock After 45 Days in Theaters

Universal’s upcoming films will premiere on Peacock, the streaming service owned by NBCUniversal, as early as 45 days after debuting on the big screen. The arrangement does not impact the studio’s existing premium video-on-demand deals with exhibition. It does, however, shrink the traditional Pay 1 window — which was roughly 120 days prior to the pandemic — allowing the majority of its movies to land on streaming services sooner than normal. Universal’s new model will begin with its 2022 slate, which includes Jennifer Lopez’s musical comedy “Marry Me,” the globe-trotting espionage thriller “The 355,” the George Clooney-Julia Roberts romantic comedy “Ticket to...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Hawkeye’ Directors Break Down That Dazzling Car Chase, and the Debut of [SPOILER] in Episode 4

SPOILER WARNING: This story discusses plot points in Episode 3 and Episode 4 of Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye,” currently streaming on Disney Plus. For its first four series for Disney Plus, Marvel Studios hired a single filmmaker to direct every episode of the season (including Matt Shakman for “WandaVision” and Kate Herron for “Loki”). On “Hawkeye,” however, Marvel split director duties between Rhys Thomas (“Documentary Now!”), who helmed the first, second and sixth episodes of the season, and the team of Bert and Bertie (“Troop Zero”), who helmed Episodes 3 through 5. The process meant that Bert and Bertie had to step to...
TV & VIDEOS
asapland.com

‘The Witcher’: Netflix confirms season 2 premiere in 2021 with first behind-the-scenes look at new episodes

It has been more than a year since we saw ‘The Witcher’ and at this point the most normal thing would be that Netflix would have released its second season. However, between the fact that it is a production that requires so much deployment and the delays caused by the coronavirus, the news now is that the filming of its new episodes has finally been completed.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Netflix Shares First Look!

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is revving up at Netflix. A new chapter in the franchise is set to launch on the streaming service on February 18, 2022, and we have some first-look photos. Moving such an iconic franchise to streaming is a big swing, but it makes sense when you...
TEXAS STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Cowboy Bebop’ Canceled by Netflix After One Season

That was fast: Netflix has canceled its ambitious, widely hyped and, ultimately, widely disappointing anime adaptation Cowboy Bebop, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The move comes less than three weeks after the show’s Nov. 19 debut on the streaming service. The space Western had a rough reception. The 10-episode series garnered only a 46 percent positive critics rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Fans seemed to agree, giving the show a 56 percent positive audience score on the site. According to Netflix’s Top 10 site, the series has racked up almost 74 million viewing hours worldwide since its debut — so it...
TV SERIES

