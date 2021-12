Typically, CPU fan noises are heard when you reboot your PC (the whirring sound you may have heard upon startup) and it goes on to decline as the startup process completes. The purpose of fans on your CPU is to blow off the heat that your processor may generate when a process is going through. You may have felt your PC getting hot when it’s riddled with many windows and applications and it subsequently cooling down in a while; it’s the fans at play. In this article, we will be discussing how you can control the speed of your CPU fans on Windows.

