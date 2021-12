SAN ANTONIO – The St. Mary's Men's Basketball team cut the deficit to five with 2:47 remaining in the second half, but UTSA made its free throws down the stretch to hang on and win on Monday evening, 75-65. The Rattlers (1-2) continued to take care of the ball, turning it over only 10 times against a Division I opponent. Four players scored in double figures, led by seniorCaleb Jordan (Midlothian, Texas) with 17. Senior Mamady Djikine (Paris, France) added 15, senior Kobe Magee (San Antonio) chipped in 11 and junior Emmanuel Ewuzie (San Antonio) added 10 with a team-high nine rebounds.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO