ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Oklahoma City takes on Detroit on 8-game skid

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Oklahoma City Thunder (6-16, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (4-18, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City comes into the matchup with Detroit after losing eight straight games.

The Pistons are 2-8 on their home court. Detroit is 0-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Thunder are 2-9 on the road. Oklahoma City is fifth in the Western Conference with 36.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 5.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerami Grant is averaging 20.1 points for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Giddey is averaging 10.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 1-9, averaging 100.4 points, 42.8 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points per game.

Thunder: 1-9, averaging 96.7 points, 44.5 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).

Thunder: Kenrich Williams: out (ankle), Derrick Favors: day to day (illness), Josh Giddey: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Trail Blazers snap 3-game skid with 110-92 win over Detroit

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ben McLemore found out when he came to the Moda Center on Tuesday afternoon that he’d likely be seeing playing time for the Trail Blazers. With Portland missing several players, McLemore had 17 points off the bench and the Blazers handed the Detroit Pistons their seventh straight loss with a 110-92 victory.
NBA
abc17news.com

Thunder rally, beat sliding Pistons to end 8-game skid

DETROIT (AP) — Shea Gilgeous-Alexander had 30 points and 13 assists, Luguentz Dort scored 28 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied past the Detroit Pistons 114-103 in a battle of teams that entered with eight-game losing streaks. Detroit led by 16 in the third quarter and 12 early in the fourth, but the Pistons were outscored 25-8 in the final five minutes of their ninth straight loss. Gilgeous-Alexander’s layup with 3:46 left gave Oklahoma City its first lead of the game, and after Cade Cunningham’s miss, Mike Muscala made it 101-97 with a 3-pointer.
NBA
The Associated Press

Pistons take on the Nets on 11-game slide

Brooklyn Nets (18-8, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (4-21, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup against Brooklyn after losing 11 straight games. The Pistons are 3-12 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit is 0-13 in games decided by at least 10 points.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Giddey
Person
Kelly Olynyk
Person
Kenrich Williams
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Derrick Favors
Person
Luguentz Dort
ClutchPoints

Blake Griffin breaks silence on getting yanked from Nets rotation

The Brooklyn Nets have pulled veteran Blake Griffin out of their rotations. With the addition of LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake has found himself struggling to find playing time. For the Nets this season, Griffin is averaging 5.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and two assists per game. Aldridge has played some great basketball for Brooklyn as he’s averaging 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest. Aldridge has also been able to add the 15th best PER in the NBA.
NBA
The Spun

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Has Blunt Message For LeBron James

When it comes to social justice, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lakers superstar LeBron James are often hand-in-hand. But after LeBron’s recent behavior against the Indiana Pacers, the NBA legend has LeBron in his crosshairs. In a video posted on Substack, Abdul-Jabbar admonished LeBron for a provocative dance he did...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giddey#Data Skrive#Sportradar
Yardbarker

Dennis Schroder explains why he couldn't play with LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Dennis Schroder’s one-year run with the Los Angeles Lakers last season was an unmitigated disaster. Not only did he fail to help L.A. repeat and win a second consecutive title, he alienated his teammates in a pretty jarring way. A lot of Lakers did not like playing with him – but one disliked it more than anyone else.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

The Warriors Were Reportedly Interested In Signing This Point Guard

During the offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers made a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves to acquire veteran point guard Ricky Rubio. According to Joe Vardon and Kelsey Russo of The Athletic, teams thought he would then be bought out by the Cavs and the Warriors had interest in signing him. The...
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

Russell Westbrook says if the Lakers win a championship, that would be ‘cool,’ but ‘if we don’t, I’m OK with that too and life goes on’

Russell Westbrook has nearly every individual accolade a professional basketball player can have: an Olympic medal, a league MVP award and two All-Star Game MVP awards, including the inaugural Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP. The one thing Westbrook hasn’t accomplished in his Hall of Fame-worthy career, however, is an NBA championship.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
FanSided

Bradley Beal and the rest of the league better start respecting the Cavs

Bradley Beal and the NBA should fear the Cavs. Bradley Beal apparently doesn’t respect the Cavs, despite the fact this is looking like anything but a fluke start to the season. Unlike last season. This team is far better than last year’s team, mostly due to three key free-agent acquisitions. This team is now 13-10, ninth in the league in point differential, and nine of their 10 most used players this season are a plus in offense, defense, or both according to their RAPTOR score.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Steve Francis’ Net Worth in 2021

Steve Francis’ net worth in 2021 is $40 million. He is a retired professional basketball player that had three All-Star appearances and carved out a nine-year career in the NBA. In nine seasons, Francis had stints with the Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, and the Orlando Magic. For this piece, let’s take a look at Steve Francis’ net worth in 2021.
NBA
The Associated Press

Islanders face the Flyers on 8-game skid

New York Islanders (5-10-2, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (8-8-4, sixth in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: New York looks to break its eight-game losing streak when the Islanders play Philadelphia. The Flyers are 2-2-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan. Philadelphia ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 30.9...
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

678K+
Followers
360K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy