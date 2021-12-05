ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Baker Highlights Boosters As Winter COVID Cases Pick Up

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS – Gov. Charlie Baker highlighted the importance of COVID-19 booster shots as...

WBUR

The COVID winter surge is here. This is what Charlie Baker should do

Massachusetts was in the midst of a deadly and disruptive COVID surge even before the new Omicron variant hit the state. In just a month, COVID-19 hospitalizations more than doubled, with rates among people ages 20 to 59 far greater than last December. More than 1,000 children in the Commonwealth have lost a primary caregiver to COVID-19. This is a tragic cost borne unequally by children living in poverty and children who are Indigenous, Black, or Hispanic.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Gov. Baker: Mass. may need to up booster shot availability in response to new COVID-19 variant

State, federal and municipal officials strategized in conversations throughout the weekend about how to address the new, highly mutated omicron variant of COVID-19, according to Gov. Charlie Baker. Baker said his administration has been “in constant touch” with federal health officials and the White House and expects conversations to continue...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Booster Shot Demand, COVID Cases Rise in Mass.

The demand for COVID-19 booster shots is on the rise in Massachusetts amid an increase in cases and growing concern over the new omicron variant. The Bay State is seeing a higher demand for boosters when compared with just a couple of weeks ago, Gov. Charlie Baker said, when thousands of open appointments were available.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Charlie Baker
Boston

Charlie Baker says it’s ‘time to get a booster shot’ as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise sharply

Baker says he has no plans "at this point in time" to reinstate a mask mandate or change any other rules in response to the recent increases or the new variant. With hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Massachusetts at their highest levels since last winter, Gov. Charlie Baker is imploring all eligible vaccinated residents to get a booster shot — and for vaccine holdouts to jump on board — in order to stave off a winter surge and relieve the stress on strained hospitals.
BROCKTON, MA
Times Daily

Biden launching winter COVID-19 booster, testing campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to kick off a more urgent campaign for Americans to get COVID-19 booster shots Thursday as he unveils his winter plans for combating the coronavirus and its omicron variant with enhanced availability of shots and vaccines but without major new restrictions. Support...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ars Technica

Moderna plans omicron booster for March as Biden unveils winter COVID plan

President Joe Biden will announce plans today to increase protections against COVID-19 this winter as the delta coronavirus variant continues to ravage the country and the worrisome omicron variant looms. Biden will make the announcement this afternoon in remarks during his visit to the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland.
BETHESDA, MD
newbostonpost.com

Charlie Baker Gets Coronavirus Booster Shot

Both Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito of Massachusetts got their third dose of the coronavirus vaccine recently. Baker and Polito got their booster shots in Brockton on Friday, December 3, according to NBC 10 Boston. They did it publicly and invited media to attend so that they could promote the vaccine and encourage other people to get their booster shots as well.
BROCKTON, MA
MassLive.com

COVID vaccine booster supply not an issue as Gov. Charlie Baker calls on cities and towns to expand clinics

If every unvaccinated person in Massachusetts got their COVID-19 shots, the state’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate would drop by 50 percent, Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday. Visiting the clinic set up at the Shaw’s Center in Brockton with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan to get their COVID-19 booster shots, Baker repeated that figure multiple times as he encouraged people to get vaccinated and to obtain a booster when eligible.
BROCKTON, MA
WBUR

Week in Review: Governor Charlie Baker passes on a third term as the state sees an increase in COVID cases

Governor Charlie Baker announced this week he won't seek a third term, breaking open the Governor's race for the first time in nearly a decade. Meanwhile, the Senate narrowly voted to move forward the nomination of Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins for U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts. All of this as hospital and ICU beds fill up as cases climb in the Commonwealth, and the omicron variant spreads. We'll talk everything from politics to COVID with Michael Curry, president & CEO of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers, past president of the Boston branch of the NAACP, and current board member of the national NAACP, and Jennifer Nassour, former chair of the Massachusetts Republican Party, and founder and president of the PocketbookProject, which supports center-right women for elected office.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
foxbaltimore.com

Individuals in COVID Omicron cases are without booster shots

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, Gov. Hogan office states that neither of the two vaccinated individuals who tested positive for the Omicron variant has received the COVID-19 booster shots. None of the individuals is hospitalized. Two of the people are from the same household; one was a vaccinated person who...
BALTIMORE, MD
capecoddaily.com

Massachusetts’ Governor Weighs $20M in Afghan, Haiti Aid

BOSTON (AP) — Immigrant advocates in Massachusetts are cheering the inclusion of $20 million in aid to Afghan refugees and Haitian migrants in a broader, $4 billion spending plan approved by state lawmakers. The bill, which is currently awaiting Gov. Charlie Baker’s approval, sets aside $12 million for Afghan refugees and… .
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
