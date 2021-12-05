X-Rays negative on CJ McCollum
Chris Haynes: Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum underwent X-Rays on his ribs and results came back negative, league sources tell @YahooSports. He suffered bruised ribs and will be re-evaluated tomorrow.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
For those asking, Chauncey Billups said CJ McCollum was getting an x-ray on his ribs after the game, but had no other update. McCollum left the court and went straight back to the locker room midway through the fourth quarter. – 1:08 AM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Boston wins going away, 145-117 over Blazers.
CELTICS:
Tatum: 31 pts, 10 rebounds, 4 assists.
Schröder: 31 pts, 8 assists, 4 rebounds
Kanter: 9 pts, 15 rebounds.
BLAZERS:
McCollum: 24 pts, 6 assists.
Nurkic: 18 pts
Smith, Jr.: 21 pts – 12:30 AM
Celtics 145, Blazers 117: FINAL. 24 points, 6 assists for @CJ McCollum. 18 points, 5 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 21 points, 6 assists for @Dennis Smith. 10 points, 8 rebounds for @Cody Zeller. – 12:23 AM
CJ McCollum heads straight to locker room after being taken out of game with 5:51. Looked like he was favoring his rib area, but I didn’t get a good look. – 12:11 AM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
End of the 3Q.
Tatum: 28 pts, 9 reb
Schröder: 26 pts, 6 assists
PORTLAND
McCollum: 22 pts, 5 assists, 4 PFs
Nurkic: 18 pts pic.twitter.com/UAMOK9dU3I – 11:53 PM
Celtics lead 103-84 after three
Tatum – 28/9/4
Schroder – 26 points
Smart – 17 points
Freedom – 9 points, 15 rebounds
Celtics – 56.3% shooting
Celtics – 14-23 three-pointers
McCollum – 22 points
Nurkic – 18 points
Zeller – 10 points
Blazers – 6-22 three-pointers – 11:53 PM
Celtics 103, Blazers 84: end of third quarter. 22 points, 5 assists for @CJ McCollum. 18 points, 5 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 10 points, 8 rebounds for @Cody Zeller. 9 points, 3 assists for @Dennis Smith. – 11:51 PM
That’s a great drive by Schroder. That was a very hard drive and he blew right by McCollum for the layup. – 11:37 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
As great a scorer as C.J. McCollum is, his defense has been and will continue to be, his greatest weakness. The Celtics guards know this and are attacking him EVERY CHANCE THEY GET! He has 22 pts, but also 4 personal fouls with 7-plus minutes to play in the 3Q. – 11:34 PM
Dennis Schroder just tripped over CJ McCollum who then tripped over Dennis Schroder who then tripped over CJ McCollum and then somehow Nurkic got a technical – 11:27 PM
Marcus Smart is really using his physicality against McCollum. Has had a bunch of grown man buckets already. – 11:26 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics slim lead at the half.
Tatum: 13 pts, 7 reb
Kanter: 7 pts, 10 reb
Schröder: 15 pts, 4 assists
PORTLAND
McCollum:.17 pts
Nurkic: 13 pts pic.twitter.com/IWwP8zbBgO – 11:15 PM
Celtics lead 64-58 after three
Schroder – 15 points
Tatum – 13/7/3
Smart – 9 points
Celtics – 55.8% shooting
Celtics – 11-19 three-pointers
Celtics – 6 turnovers
McCollum – 17 points
Nurkic – 13 points
Zeller – 8 points
Blazers – 3-10 three-pointers
Blazers – 3 turnovers – 11:09 PM
Celtics 64, Blazers 58: halftime. 17 points, 3 assists for @CJ McCollum. 13 points, 4 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 8 points, 8 rebounds for @Cody Zeller. 7 points, 3 assists for @Dennis Smith. – 11:07 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Wow! C.J. McCollum fouled on a 3-point attempt. Marcus Smart apparently said the magic word or words, gets T’d up. C.J. makes 3 of them and now that ginormous lead Boston had, is down to just two points (50-48) with 3:24 to play in the 2Q. – 11:01 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics are….unraveling. Smart fouls McCollum on a 3, then gets a tech for complaining about it.
19-point lead is down to 2 in a blink. Started when Boston went deep into its bench. – 11:00 PM
Celtics lead 38-23 after one
Schroder – 10 points
Tatum – 7 points
Celtics – 73.7% shooting
Celtics – 6-8 three-pointers
Celtics – 4 turnovers
Nurkic – 10 points
McCollum – 6 points
Blazers – 33.3% shooting
Blazers – 0-5 three-pointers
Blazers – 2 turnovers – 10:39 PM
Celtics 38, Blazers 23: end of first quarter.e 10 points, 2 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 6 points, 1 assist for @CJ McCollum. POR shooting 33 percent, BOS 74 percent. – 10:37 PM
CJ McCollum stole a rebound from Freedom. – 10:27 PM
Celtics at Blazers – Moda Center – December 4, 2021 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Schroder, Tatum, G. Williams, R. Williams
Portland – Dennis Smith, CJ McCollum, Norman Powell, Robert Covington, Jusef Nurkic
OUT: Boston: Brown, Horford, Langford Portland: Lillard, Simons, Little pic.twitter.com/jeuIgJJZrE – 9:24 PM
Big Oregon vibes on the newest colorway of @CJ McCollum‘s signature sneaker, the @LiNingHoops CJ1 pic.twitter.com/dV149355rJ – 8:29 PM
