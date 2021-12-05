ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

X-Rays negative on CJ McCollum

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yl6vV_0dEY3pb900

Chris Haynes: Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum underwent X-Rays on his ribs and results came back negative, league sources tell @YahooSports. He suffered bruised ribs and will be re-evaluated tomorrow.

Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report

X-Rays negative on CJ McCollum, per sources, as first reported by @Chris Haynes. CJ was forced to leave tonight's game vs the Celtics with an injury to his ribs.

Jay Allen @PDXjay

The #Blazers say CJ McCollum had rib x-rays, and they were negative. He’ll be further evaluated on Sunday. – 2:04 AM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum underwent X-Rays on his ribs and results came back negative, league sources tell @YahooSports. He suffered bruised ribs and will be re-evaluated tomorrow. – 1:45 AM

Mike Richman @mikegrich

For those asking, Chauncey Billups said CJ McCollum was getting an x-ray on his ribs after the game, but had no other update. McCollum left the court and went straight back to the locker room midway through the fourth quarter. – 1:08 AM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Boston wins going away, 145-117 over Blazers.

CELTICS:

Tatum: 31 pts, 10 rebounds, 4 assists.

Schröder: 31 pts, 8 assists, 4 rebounds

Kanter: 9 pts, 15 rebounds.

BLAZERS:

McCollum: 24 pts, 6 assists.

Nurkic: 18 pts

Smith, Jr.: 21 pts – 12:30 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Celtics 145, Blazers 117: FINAL. 24 points, 6 assists for @CJ McCollum. 18 points, 5 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 21 points, 6 assists for @Dennis Smith. 10 points, 8 rebounds for @Cody Zeller. – 12:23 AM

Jason Quick @jwquick

CJ McCollum heads straight to locker room after being taken out of game with 5:51. Looked like he was favoring his rib area, but I didn’t get a good look. – 12:11 AM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

End of the 3Q.

Tatum: 28 pts, 9 reb

Schröder: 26 pts, 6 assists

PORTLAND

McCollum: 22 pts, 5 assists, 4 PFs

Nurkic: 18 pts pic.twitter.com/UAMOK9dU3I11:53 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VEsS1_0dEY3pb900

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 103-84 after three

Tatum – 28/9/4

Schroder – 26 points

Smart – 17 points

Freedom – 9 points, 15 rebounds

Celtics – 56.3% shooting

Celtics – 14-23 three-pointers

McCollum – 22 points

Nurkic – 18 points

Zeller – 10 points

Blazers – 6-22 three-pointers – 11:53 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Celtics 103, Blazers 84: end of third quarter. 22 points, 5 assists for @CJ McCollum. 18 points, 5 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 10 points, 8 rebounds for @Cody Zeller. 9 points, 3 assists for @Dennis Smith. – 11:51 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

That’s a great drive by Schroder. That was a very hard drive and he blew right by McCollum for the layup. – 11:37 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

As great a scorer as C.J. McCollum is, his defense has been and will continue to be, his greatest weakness. The Celtics guards know this and are attacking him EVERY CHANCE THEY GET! He has 22 pts, but also 4 personal fouls with 7-plus minutes to play in the 3Q. – 11:34 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Dennis Schroder just tripped over CJ McCollum who then tripped over Dennis Schroder who then tripped over CJ McCollum and then somehow Nurkic got a technical – 11:27 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Marcus Smart is really using his physicality against McCollum. Has had a bunch of grown man buckets already. – 11:26 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Celtics slim lead at the half.

Tatum: 13 pts, 7 reb

Kanter: 7 pts, 10 reb

Schröder: 15 pts, 4 assists

PORTLAND

McCollum:.17 pts

Nurkic: 13 pts pic.twitter.com/IWwP8zbBgO11:15 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JS3BC_0dEY3pb900

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 64-58 after three

Schroder – 15 points

Tatum – 13/7/3

Smart – 9 points

Celtics – 55.8% shooting

Celtics – 11-19 three-pointers

Celtics – 6 turnovers

McCollum – 17 points

Nurkic – 13 points

Zeller – 8 points

Blazers – 3-10 three-pointers

Blazers – 3 turnovers – 11:09 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Celtics 64, Blazers 58: halftime. 17 points, 3 assists for @CJ McCollum. 13 points, 4 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 8 points, 8 rebounds for @Cody Zeller. 7 points, 3 assists for @Dennis Smith. – 11:07 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Wow! C.J. McCollum fouled on a 3-point attempt. Marcus Smart apparently said the magic word or words, gets T’d up. C.J. makes 3 of them and now that ginormous lead Boston had, is down to just two points (50-48) with 3:24 to play in the 2Q. – 11:01 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Celtics are….unraveling. Smart fouls McCollum on a 3, then gets a tech for complaining about it.

19-point lead is down to 2 in a blink. Started when Boston went deep into its bench. – 11:00 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 38-23 after one

Schroder – 10 points

Tatum – 7 points

Celtics – 73.7% shooting

Celtics – 6-8 three-pointers

Celtics – 4 turnovers

Nurkic – 10 points

McCollum – 6 points

Blazers – 33.3% shooting

Blazers – 0-5 three-pointers

Blazers – 2 turnovers – 10:39 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Celtics 38, Blazers 23: end of first quarter.e 10 points, 2 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 6 points, 1 assist for @CJ McCollum. POR shooting 33 percent, BOS 74 percent. – 10:37 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

CJ McCollum stole a rebound from Freedom. – 10:27 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Celtics at Blazers – Moda Center – December 4, 2021 – Starters

Boston – Smart, Schroder, Tatum, G. Williams, R. Williams

Portland – Dennis Smith, CJ McCollum, Norman Powell, Robert Covington, Jusef Nurkic

OUT: Boston: Brown, Horford, Langford Portland: Lillard, Simons, Little pic.twitter.com/jeuIgJJZrE9:24 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ce8l1_0dEY3pb900

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Big Oregon vibes on the newest colorway of @CJ McCollum‘s signature sneaker, the @LiNingHoops CJ1 pic.twitter.com/dV149355rJ8:29 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pmRgW_0dEY3pb900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VT3Bq_0dEY3pb900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C3xq0_0dEY3pb900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L9KM6_0dEY3pb900

Comments / 0

