Pakistan PM reassures president over Sri Lankan’s lynching

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister has told Sri Lanka’s president that more than 100 people have been detained in the lynching of...

albuquerqueexpress.com

Pakistan: Jamaat-e-Islami condemns lynching of Sri Lankan national in Sialkot

Lahore [Pakistan], December 9 (ANI): Pakistan's Islamist political party Jamaat-e-Islami has condemned the lynching of a Sri Lankan man in Sialkot, The News International reported on Thursday. Last week, a mob in Pakistan's Sialkot had tortured the Lankan national Priyantha Diyawadana to death before burning his body in Sialkot over...
WORLD
goodmorningpost.com

In connection with the mob lynching of a Sri Lankan executive, 124 persons have been arrested in Sialkot, Pakistan

A mob of factory workers and others lynched a Sri Lankan export manager of a plant and burned his body, leading to the arrest of 124 persons in Sialkot so far. Police in Sialkot apprehended five more suspects in the lynching of Sri Lankan manufacturing manager Diyawadanage Don Nandasri Priyantha on Saturday night, according to Geo News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
mining.com

Omani, Saudi firms sign $30bn in MoUs amid Saudi crown prince’s visit

Omani and Saudi firms signed 13 memoranda of understanding (MoU) valued at $30 billion, the Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday, as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sets off on a Gulf tour. Saudi firms and Omani firms owned by Oman’s investment authority and the private sector...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Burkina Faso president accepts resignation of PM: decree

Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Christophe Dabire and his government, a presidential decree said. In view of "the letter of resignation of December 8," the president decrees that "the duties of Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire are terminated," the government's secretary general Stephane Wenceslas Sanou said, reading out the decree on public television. The resignation of a prime minister requires the resignation of the entire government, according to Burkina Faso law. However the outgoing government will be required to remain in a caretaker capacity until a new one is formed, Sanou said.
POLITICS
AFP

Indian farmers end year-long mass protests against Modi reforms

Indian farmers formally ended year-long mass protests Thursday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi abandoned his push for agricultural reforms, defusing one of the biggest challenges faced by his government. Thousands of people have been camped on the outskirts of the capital New Delhi since last year to campaign against laws they said would have led to a corporate takeover of the sector. Modi's administration rushed through a repeal of the laws last month in a rare backdown, and farmer representatives said they agreed to stand down after the government agreed to other demands. "Farmers' unity, peace and patience has been the key to the victory and this will not be allowed to erode in any circumstance," said Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a coalition of farmers' unions, in a statement.
INDIA
The Independent

No SOS before chopper crash killed Indian military chief

An Indian air force helicopter that crashed and killed the military chief, Gen. Bipin Rawat, and 12 others lost contact with air traffic control seven minutes before it was supposed to land and sent no distress call before it was found in flames in a forested area, India’s defense minister said on Thursday.In a statement in India’s Parliament, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh did not indicate any SOS by the helicopter crew or bad weather in the region in the southern state of Tamil Nadu Rawat, 63, his wife and 11 army and air force personnel on board were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Top Philippine court: Anti-terror law largely constitutional

The Philippine Supreme Court largely upheld on Thursday the legality of an anti-terrorism law that opponents fear could threaten democracy and muzzle dissent, but struck down a provision preventing street protests, activism and labor strikes from being branded as terrorism by authorities.The court’s decision, only portions of which were released, was generally welcomed by government officials. But left-wing activists and liberals expressed alarm, with a group of leftist lawmakers calling the ruling a “devastating blow to human rights” and another vowing to stage a protest against it on International Human Rights Day on Friday.“We will march to the streets...
ASIA
AFP

Burkina Faso PM, govt resign over security crisis

Burkina Faso's premier and government resigned Wednesday as protests mounted against officials' inability to combat a wave of jihadist attacks that have killed thousands. The premier's resignation comes after the president last month stressed the need for a "stronger" cabinet on the eve of anti-government protests over the jihadist violence.
POLITICS
The Independent

Rights group calls for ICC probe into Myanmar crackdown

A human rights group has called on the International Criminal Court to open an investigation into the crackdown on dissent by Myanmar s military rulers, alleging that the leader of the February coup in the Southeast Asian nation is responsible for widespread and systematic torture.The Myanmar Accountability Project said in a statement on Friday that there was sufficient evidence to open an investigation into the head of the country's military-installed government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.“The leader of the illegal coup is criminally responsible for the security forces under his command committing mass atrocity crimes,” project director Chris Gunness...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK independent body: China committed genocide in Xinjiang

An independent and unofficial body set up by a prominent British barrister to assess evidence on China’s alleged rights abuses against the Uyghur people concluded Thursday that the Chinese government committed genocide and crimes against humanity.The Uyghur Tribunal, made up of lawyers, academics and businesspeople, doesn't have any government backing or powers to sanction or punish China But organizers hope the process of publicly laying out evidence will compel international action to tackle alleged abuses against the Uyghurs a largely Muslim ethnic group.Tribunal chair Geoffrey Nice said the group was satisfied that forced birth control and sterilization...
CHINA
abc17news.com

US small arms and ammo set to arrive in Ukraine as Pentagon details troops to train country’s military

The final elements of a $60 million security assistance package will arrive in Ukraine this week, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday, including small arms and ammunition. President Joe Biden approved the package on September 1 as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the White House. The assistance included lethal elements,...
MILITARY
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
MILITARY

