Grand Forks, ND — The University of North Dakota faced off against the University of Minnesota Gophers. Entering Friday’s game, UND had a four-game winning streak against the UMN. Unfortunately for the Fighting Hawks, that winning streak came to an end. The Gophers scored on in the first, two in the second, and two goals in the third period to take game one in the series.

