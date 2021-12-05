ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Bahrain central bank plans to offer digital Dinar - Sky News Arabia

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

DUBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Bahrain plans to offer a digital Dinar through a digital payments platform which will be available around the clock, Sky News Arabia reported on Sunday.

The central bank also aims to gradually raise the share of financing for small- and medium-sized enterprises to 20% of the financial portfolios of local banks by the end of 2025, Sky News cited the bank as saying.

Reporting by Shakeel Ahmad; Editing by David Clarke

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

China's SenseTime Hong Kong IPO in limbo after U.S. blacklisting -sources

HONG KONG, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Chinese artificial intelligence startup SenseTime Group is considering whether it can proceed with a planned $767 million Hong Kong initial public offering after the U.S. added it to an investment blacklist, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters. The sources said on Saturday...
ECONOMY
Reuters

IMF board approves $570 mln credit facility for Chad

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund approved a three-year extended credit facility worth $570 million for Chad, the Fund said on Friday, capping a process that required Chad to restructure all its official and commercial debt. The approval allows the IMF to immediately disburse more than $78 million,...
WORLD
Reuters

Chinese developer Fantasia denies creditor claim on unit's shares

HONG KONG, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Chinese developer Fantasia Holdings (1777.HK) denied a claim by a creditor that a $96.98 million loan on which it missed a payment was secured by shares in its property management unit. TFI Securities and Futures Ltd told Fantasia it was entitled to enforce the...
WORLD
Reuters

Britain issues more EU fishing licences in dispute with France - EU

(Reuters) - Britain issued additional fishing licences to EU vessels on Saturday in an attempt to resolve a dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights for French fishermen, the European Commission said in a statement. On Friday, France said it was still waiting for Britain to approve nearly 100 licences for its...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sky News Arabia#Dinar
Reuters

Dubai says it welcomed 4.88 million visitors in Jan-Oct period

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Dubai welcomed 4.88 million visitors in the period January- October 2021, its Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) said on Saturday, adding that international visitors in the month of October alone had exceeded one million. The figures reflect improving momentum and stability in a hospitality industry...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Japan, U.S. agree to boost alliance amid tougher security environment

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed on Saturday on the need to fortify their countries' alliance amid a tougher regional security environment, a Japanese government official said. Hayashi and Blinken, who held talks on the sidelines of a meeting of Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers in the English city of Liverpool, did not discuss the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, the official told reporters.
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

Saudi Arabia funds target investments of $5 billion in Bahrain – BNA

CAIRO (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia funds and entities target investments of $5 billion in development projects in Bahrain, Bahrain’s state news agency (BNA) reported on Thursday following a meeting between Saudi and Bahraini crown princes in Manama. Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
Seekingalpha.com

European Central Bank debate plan to curb QE in March

The European Central Bank's policy-setting arm draws up a plan to temporarily increase its regular bond purchase program that would still significantly lower its overall debt purchases when its larger pandemic emergency asset purchase program ends in March, Reuters reports, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter. The euro...
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

Australia Proposes Digital Currency for Central Bank

On Wednesday, the Australian Treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, announced a consultation on reforms for digital currency, turning heads of crypto enthusiasts. He said in a speech in Melbourne that the government was analyzing plans for a central bank for digital currency. He stated that the government was working to regulate the crypto market and wanted to reform the payment system.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Chinese central banker says market can handle developer debt

Financial markets can cope with the impact of a Chinese real estate developer that is struggling to avoid defaulting on $310 billion in debt, the central bank governor said Thursday, in a new effort to assure the public the economy can be shielded from fallout.Yi Gang’s comments by video to a seminar in Hong Kong added to indications Beijing has no plans to bail out Evergrande Group. Fears of a default have rattled financial markets, but economists say the ruling Communist Party wants to avoid sending the wrong signal at a time when it is trying to force companies...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Central bank tells Thai banks not to offer crypto trading

The Bank of Thailand has stated that it does not want commercial banks to be directly involved in the trading of crypto assets. The edict came from central bank senior director Chayawadee Chai-Anant on Dec. 7 who cited risks associated with high price volatility. SBI announces crypto joint venture with...
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Tarabut Gateway, Zain Bahrain now offer Open Banking payments

Tarabut Gateway has partnered with Zain Bahrain to create a use case for Open Banking payments within a telecom app in the Middle East. Through the partnership with Tarabut Gateway, bank-to-bank payments can now be made within Zain’s native app. National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), ILA and Khaleeji Commercial Bank (KHBC) are currently live on the telecom company’s app.
TECHNOLOGY
Financial Times

Stablecoin risks spur case for central bank digital currency

The writer is an economics professor at Rutgers University. One of the great misnomers in the crypto world is stablecoins. These digital assets are meant to provide a safer exposure to crypto, with coins pegged to stores of value such as the dollar or gold to limit price fluctuations and facilitate transactions.
CURRENCIES
newschain

European Central Bank plans to redesign euro banknotes

The European Central Bank (ECB) has revealed plans to redesign its euro banknotes, with a final decision on the new look expected in 2024. The euro was introduced in cash form in 2002, with banknotes based on what the Frankfurt-based central bank for the 19-nation euro area calls an “ages and styles” theme – with generic windows, doorways and bridges from various eras that do not represent any specific place or monument.
ECONOMY
coingeek.com

Tanzania central bank wants to develop own digital currency

The Bank of Tanzania is looking at the feasibility of developing the country’s own central bank digital currency (CBDC). At a recent finance conference in Tanzania’s capital of Dodoma, central bank Governor Florens Luoga confirmed that the central bank is planning to expand its CBDC research and development team capacity.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

243K+
Followers
252K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy