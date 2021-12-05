NDSU Advances to FCS Quarterfinals With 38-7 Win Over Southern Illinois

The Eastern Washington University football team is advancing to the Second Round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs after a 19-9 win over Northern Iowa at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash., on Saturday (Nov. 27) afternoon. The nine points were the second-fewest points allowed by the No. 4/6 Eagles in EWU's playoff history, as Eastern Washington improves to 10-2 on the year and the Panthers finished the season 6-6. Eric Barriere threw for 283 yards, completing 20 of his 34 pass attempts. He threw one interception, had one passing touchdown and scored the other with his legs. Additionally, he moved up in three FCS categories and is now third all-time in career offensive yards (14,884), sixth in passing yards (13,279) and ninth in passing touchdowns (116).

