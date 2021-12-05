ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NDSU Advances to FCS Quarterfinals With 38-7 Win Over Southern Illinois

By Wordpress Admin User
 6 days ago

FARGO, N.D. – TaMerik Williams rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 2 seed North Dakota State to a 38-7 home win over Southern Illinois in the second round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 4, before a crowd of 12,557 at Gate City...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Illinois#Buccaneers#North Dakota State Bison#Fcs#American Football#Ndsu Advances#Kennesaw State
