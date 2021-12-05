Community Shield controversy, a shock loss against Swansea, and a Jesse Lingard-inspired false dawn: As Ralf Rangnick prepares for his first game in charge of Man United, here's how their other managers post-Fergie fared on their debuts

Read full article on original website
Related
Erik ten Hag defends Man United's £86m winger Antony after Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand led a chorus of criticism after the Brazilian struggled in loss at Arsenal... but Dutch coach admits he 'must be more direct'
Erik ten Hag has defended Manchester United's £86million winger Antony amid a storm of criticism. Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand were among the pundits asking whether the Brazilian is contributing enough after United's 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday. Ten Hag was desperate to sign Antony from his former...
Man City make approach for FC Midtjylland defender Ousmane Diomande, who has impressed on loan in Portugal this season... with Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon also monitoring the promising teenager
Manchester City have made an enquiry about FC Midtjylland defender Ousmane Diomande. The 19-year-old centre-back has impressed on loan at Portuguese side CD Mafra, and his performances have caught the eye of the Premier League champions. Diomande has also attracted interest from Premier League leaders Arsenal and Portuguese giants Sporting...
'It doesn't suit me': Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1 on a free transfer, as the 41-year-old is just four goals shy of reaching the 100 mark
Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone. The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue...
Thiago Silva 'is set to sign a new one-year deal at Chelsea' taking the Brazilian beyond his 39th birthday - with Graham Potter 'determined not to lose his leadership and experience'
Thiago Silva's spell at Chelsea is set to be extended with the veteran centre back close to signing a new contract. As detailed by Sportsmail on Monday, the Blues are going to offer the 38-year-old a new deal beyond this season. And according to the Mirror, the Brazilian will sign...
TIM SHERWOOD: Tottenham wanted me to GET RID of Harry Kane! Andre Villas-Boas and Franco Baldini wrote him off - as did every manager who took him on loan - but his biggest attribute was always between his ears
Every kid at every club needs someone to back him and I take huge pride in seeing Harry Kane equal Jimmy Greaves' record for Tottenham, having given him his opportunity all those years ago. You get these trophy managers going into clubs with their heads on the block and the...
'I thought it was a goal': Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admits he was 'very pleased to see VAR intervene' and disallow Southampton equaliser in Carabao Cup win and hails 'outstanding' Nick Pope after yet another clean sheet
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admitted he was 'very pleased to see VAR intervene' and disallow a Southampton goal in their Carabao Cup victory on Tuesday night. Joelinton fired Newcastle a step closer to Wembley with the winner in an action-packed semi-final first leg success at St Mary's. The Brazilian, who...
New West Ham signing Danny Ings is ruled OUT for several weeks after suffering a knee injury in his 20-minute cameo debut against Everton... with the £12m striker joining Gianluca Scamacca on the sidelines
West Ham are facing a frustrating spell without Danny Ings, after the January signing suffered a minor knee injury during his debut on Saturday. Manager David Moyes pushed for the £12million purchase after growing frustrated by his team's lack of goals but will not be able to call upon Ings for the next few weeks, Hammers sources have confirmed.
Southampton recall defender Jan Bednarek from his loan spell at Aston Villa to provide 'experience' at the back as they bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League
Southampton have recalled defender Jan Bednarek from his loan at Aston Villa, as they look to bolster their chances of Premier League survival. The 26-year-old move to Villa Park in the summer on a season-long loan deal, but has made just four appearances for Villa. The Poland international has only...
Bruno Guimaraes hails Nick Pope as the 'best goalkeeper in the WORLD' after his 10th successive clean sheet helps Newcastle take a big step towards the Carabao Cup final
Bruno Guimaraes hailed Nick Pope as the world's best goalkeeper after he kept a 10th successive clean sheet. England goalkeeper Pope continued his remarkable form with two brilliant saves to deny Che Adams before Joelinton struck at St Mary's to give Newcastle the first-leg advantage against Southampton. Midfielder Guimaraes said:...
Manchester City confirm the signing of Argentina midfielder Máximo Perrone from Vélez Sarsfield... as youngster signs five-and-a-half-year contract at the Etihad
Manchester City, Vélez Sarsfield, South American Under 20 Football Championship, Máximo Perrone, Javier Mascherano, Gabriel Perrone, Argentina. Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Argentine midfielder Máximo Perrone from Vélez Sarsfield. The club confirmed the midfielder will join the Premier League champions after competing in the...
Newcastle open to selling Allan Saint-Maximin if they can fight off Chelsea and finalise a deal for Everton's Anthony Gordon, with a number of Premier League clubs pursuing the French star
Anthony Gordon, Allan Saint-Maximin, Premier League, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Chelsea FC. Newcastle will consider offers for Allan Saint-Maximin should they finalise a deal for Everton's Anthony Gordon. A number of Premier League clubs have already made enquiries for the Frenchman while he was also proposed in talks for...
Newcastle begin formal talks with Everton over signing Anthony Gordon with hope an agreement can be reached, but the Toffees are asking £60m for forward who remains a Chelsea target
Newcastle are now in formal talks with Everton over a deal for winger Anthony Gordon but are also speaking to several European clubs over attacking options from the continent. Would-be suitors for the 21-year-old have been given encouragement that there is a deal to be done this month, and Chelsea retain a longstanding interest.
Bournemouth have agreed to sign experienced West Ham keeper Darren Randolph - with Cherries also set to boost Premier League survival hopes with a loan move for Roma's Matias Vina
Bournemouth are set to boost their Premier League survival hopes with the additions of Darren Randolph and Matias Vina. The Cherries are set to sign 35-year-old keeper Randolph from West Ham - where his contract was set to expire at the end of the season. Vina meanwhile joins from Roma...
Sporting Lisbon enquire about signing out of favour Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey on loan until the end of the season... with right-back Pedro Porro closing in on a move to Tottenham
Sporting Lisbon have made an enquiry about signing Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey on loan until the end of the season. The Portuguese giants look to be searching for immediate backup as right-back Pedro Porro closes in on a move to Tottenham. Spurs were trying to wrap up a deal with...
Borussia Dortmund 'will offer £130m-rated Jude Bellingham a SPECTACULAR deal amid Liverpool, Man City and Real Madrid interest - and could make him the highest-paid star in the club's history if he stays'
Borussia Dortmund are making a 'spectacular plan' to offer Jude Bellingham a 'historic' deal in a final attempt to persuade him to stay, according to reports in Germany. The English superstar, 19, is one of the best up-and-coming players in world football, with European giants like Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid interested in signing him.
AC Milan have 'already begun negotiations' for Chelsea's out-of-favour Christian Pulisic with the Italian giants also 'interested in Ruben Loftus-Cheek'... after Blues' £184m January splurge
Christian Pulisic looks to be closing in on his next destination, with Milan a potential destination after Chelsea's January transfer window splurge pushed him further down the pecking order. As a result, the Serie A champions, AC Milan, have set the wheels in motion in an attempt to secure his...
New woe for Everton as Tottenham bid to hijack move for Arnaut Danjuma, with Villarreal star heading to London for talks - AFTER he agreed a loan deal with the Toffees and passed a medical but DIDN'T sign the documents
Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Vila-real. The turmoil around Everton continues to grow with the Toffees set to miss out on transfer target Arnaut Danjuma to Tottenham. The Merseysiders looked in pole position to secure a loan deal for the Villarreal forward after agreeing terms...
Cedric Soares will sign for Fulham on loan this week with the club covering ALL of his £100k-a-week Arsenal wages... as Marco Silva gets his wish of reuniting with defender he coached at Sporting Lisbon
Defender Cedric Soares is heading from Arsenal to Fulham on loan, with the deal expected to be completed by the end of the week. The Portuguese full-back will move to the club for six months, while Fulham will not have an option/obligation to buy the player from the Gunners. The...
Gabriel Jesus tells retired MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov he will be back for Arsenal in 'four to five weeks'... as they watch the Gunners beat Manchester United from hospitality boxes at the Emirates
Gabriel Jesus has given an update on the timescale of his return, telling Khabib Nurmagomedov that he expects to be back in around four of five weeks time. Jesus was watching from a box as Arsenal continued their title push with a 3-2 victory over Manchester United. UFC icon Nurmagomedov...
Cristiano Ronaldo stars in behind-the-scenes video from his Al-Nassr debut... as the forward is seen up-close preparing for the game and encouraging his team-mates in their 1-0 win over Al-Ettifaq
Cristiano Ronaldo starred front-and-centre in a new behind-the-scenes video released by Al-Nassr after the Portuguese star made his debut for his new side. Ronaldo started and played the full 90 minutes of their 1-0 victory against Al-Ettifaq, with Anderson Talica scoring a first half winner. It was his first official...
