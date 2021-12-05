ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Is Playing Against Us' - Fans React To 29 Year Old's Performance For Liverpool Against Wolves

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IGWle_0dEY0RVC00

After Divock Origi snatched a 94th minute winner for Liverpool against Wolves on Saturday, fans have taken to social media to have their say about the performances of certain players with one 29 year old not getting favourable reviews.

It looked like the game was heading for a frustrating 0-0 draw for Jurgen Klopp's men when Origi turned and smashed home Mohamed Salah's cross to take the three points.

In reality the game should have been done and dusted much earlier with both Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane missing big chances.

Both players received poor reviews as fans took to Twitter after the game with Mane taking the brunt of the criticism.

'Anyway, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Out of all our forwards, Mane is first I’ll let go off come Summer. Haven’t been impressed with his all round play all season'

'Mane is playing against us, i am serious'

'Me watching Mane and Jota this afternoon'

'Mane needs to sit on the bench'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
LFCTransferRoom

Aston Villa Manager Steven Gerrard Says There Is No Sentimentality When He Faces His Hometown Club Liverpool Following Victory Over Old Gaffer Brendan Rodgers

Steven Gerrard will face Liverpool for the first time as a manager this week as his Aston Villa team visit Anfield on Saturday, in what will be an emotional return for the former club captain. The former Liverpool midfielder has started his Aston Villa managerial stint brilliantly, with three wins...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Barcelona crash out of Champions League as Benfica, Lille and Salzburg reach last 16

Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage for the first time in over 20 years with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday, as Benfica, French champions Lille and Red Bull Salzburg all qualified for the last 16. Meanwhile, Chelsea missed out on first place in their group to Juventus after conceding a late equaliser away to Zenit Saint Petersburg, while snow in northern Italy forced the postponement of Atalanta's decisive game against Villarreal. Barcelona started the day in second place in Group E but had to win away to Bayern Munich to be sure of going through, otherwise they risked being overtaken by Benfica. Xavi Hernandez's side were duly outclassed by an already-qualified Bayern who made it six wins out of six in the group, with Thomas Mueller's 34th-minute header just crossing the line before Ronald Araujo could clear.
UEFA
Tribal Football

Aston Villa's Liverpool fan Mings excited playing for Gerrard

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings is excited playing for new manager Steven Gerrard. Mings, 28, grew up supporting Liverpool and idolised the Reds legend, who he calls 'gaffer' as of last week. He told talkSPORT: “I think it's exactly like I would've imagined and I think it's exactly how he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Divock Origi
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
Yardbarker

‘Up there with Mo Salah’ – Liverpool fans blown away by £66.8m star’s Southampton performance

There was an element of trepidation surrounding Liverpool’s meeting with Southampton, with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men presenting something of a potential banana skin to dampen the positive mood in Merseyside. The performance of Jurgen Klopp’s men left no doubt about the Reds’ intentions domestically, however, with a four-goal display brushing aside...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

'Complete Robbery' Liverpool Fans React To Their 'Egyptian King' Mohamed Salah Coming 7th Behind Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo And Chelsea's Jorginho

Liverpool and Egypt winger Mohamed Salah came 7th in this years Ballon D'or, with Cristiano Ronaldo finishing 6th and Jorginho finishing in 3rd place. Liverpool fans have no reacted well to the shocking, yet not surprising news. Despite a continuous of record breaking, dragging a depleted Liverpool side to third...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Wolves#Mane
Yardbarker

‘Poor sportsmanship’ and ‘Fred playing against his own team’ – These Man United fans react as Fred injures David de Gea causing Arsenal goal

Some Manchester United fans have slammed Arsenal for an apparent lack of ‘sportsmanship’ after the Gunners took the lead in a strange manner through Emile Smith Rowe. In the 13th minute of the tie, a corner was whipped in by Arsenal and Fred somehow managed to injure David de Gea by knocking the Manchester United goalkeeper over.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Wolves 0, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: Origi Magic Earns Liverpool Three Points Against Wolves

Klopp had no surprises in the line-up. He put out his best fit XI to try and continue their huge run of form against Wolves. The match began without either team gaining much ground. Liverpool had the majority of the possession without looking dangerous in the first 10 minutes. Most of the early portions of this match took place batting the ball around the midfield.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
LFCTransferRoom

Premier League Top Scorers 2021/22

We bring you the latest in the race for the Premier League golden boot for the 2021/22 season. Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur was the winner in 2020/21 with 23 goals. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah was second with 22. Here are this season's current standings:. PlayerTeamGoalsMatches Played. Read More Liverpool Coverage.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
326
Followers
2K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy