Our View | We need a whole lot of Christmas this year

When you think about it, Christmas is a crazy concept. After all, there are flying reindeer (with one whose nose lights up bright red, no less), the improbable suspension of time (really, how does Santa hit everyone’s house in one night?), and the fact that perfectly sane people will allow a roly poly fella to literally break into their houses in order to leave gifts that enchanting elves have somehow manufactured to look surprisingly like the ones on store shelves. So it’s easy to see that, secularly speaking, Christmas is quite comical. And that’s why you might want to break out these Christmas jokes that are sure to give your kids the giggles.

SOCIETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO