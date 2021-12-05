Our View | We need a whole lot of Christmas this year

WHOLE SOUL: Steffani Jemison's 'Similitudes' is one of many thought provoking works in new collection 'Our whole, unuly selves.'. The portrait—especially the nude—holds a crucial space in the artistic canon, but the form is heavy with baggage regarding whose bodies are displayed, how and by whom. SJMA’s Our whole, unruly selves, which runs through June, explores and questions those complications. A cross-disciplinary group show with work ranging from the 1960s to the present, Our whole, unruly selves features work from POC, queer, immigrant and disabled artists. As groups historically made invisible or fetishized in art, the show aims to include a spectrum of perspectives and to deconstruct the box of “representation” so many artists feel stuck within today.
