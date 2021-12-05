ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Our View | We need a whole lot of Christmas this year

By BRISTOL HERALD COURIER
heraldcourier.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a perfect night for a parade. Parents and children lined the parade route along State Street as 121 entries rolled, marched, danced, skated and walked past for an hour-and-a-half. There was plenty of candy to be had as kids scooped up different varieties of sweet treats as...

heraldcourier.com

wobm.com

We Need A Little Christmas Now

As much as many people love Thanksgiving it’s the holiday that sort of gets the shaft. Halloween seems to start right after Labor Day and of course Christmas season has already begun…Thanksgiving just gets one day and one day only which maybe is part of why so many of us love it.
WGN TV

The “12 Days of Christmas” will cost a lot more this year

CHICAGO – Your “true love” is going to shell out a lot more money to buy all the items listed in the song “12 Days of Christmas” this year. The total costs for everthing from a partridge in a pear tree on day one to 12 drummers drumming on the twelfth day is $41,206, which is up from $38, 994 in 2019.
CHICAGO, IL
LaGrange Daily News

OUR VIEW: Christmas parade was amazing again

We’ve said it many times, but the LaGrange Christmas parade is absolutely incredible. The LaGrange-Troup County Chamber of Commerce and Kimberly Clark deserve a lot of credit for year in and year out producing as good of a parade as you’ll ever see for a community our size. Of course,...
TROUP COUNTY, GA
heraldcourier.com

Abingdon Holiday Lights Driving Tour premieres this year

ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon shines this month — from Christmas trees to twinkling lights. What beckons for visual delight during the Yuletide season can also be found on a map of both businesses and residences — thanks to the town’s tourism staff. “We are moving and shaking Christmas in Abingdon...
ABINGDON, VA
MyNorthwest.com

Mayfield: What if we shared our grief with our holiday cheer this year?

Written by Travis Mayfield, filling in for Dave Ross this week on Seattle’s Morning News. It is December and holiday cheer is everywhere, but not for all of us. On the outside, we are lighting lights and singing songs. Inside, many of us are hurting. The woman whose beloved grandpa...
SEATTLE, WA
romper.com

These Christmas Jokes Are Hilarious For The Whole Family

When you think about it, Christmas is a crazy concept. After all, there are flying reindeer (with one whose nose lights up bright red, no less), the improbable suspension of time (really, how does Santa hit everyone’s house in one night?), and the fact that perfectly sane people will allow a roly poly fella to literally break into their houses in order to leave gifts that enchanting elves have somehow manufactured to look surprisingly like the ones on store shelves. So it’s easy to see that, secularly speaking, Christmas is quite comical. And that’s why you might want to break out these Christmas jokes that are sure to give your kids the giggles.
Natchitoches Times

We want your photos for our Community Christmas scrapbook

Send your Christmas photos to jgray@natchitochestimes.com, mail to Natchitoches Times, Christmas Photos, POB 448, Natchitoches, LA 71458 or drop by our office at 904 South Drive. (It’s absolutely FREE!) We want:. •photos of decorating your tree. •family members preparing a meal or baking cookies. •family decorating the home (inside or...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Amarillo Globe-News

Our view: LSB's 'The Nutcracker' and 50 years of excellence

      Holiday traditions are meaningful, and so are community traditions, which has us counting the ways we are ecstatic to see the recent pomp and circumstance surrounding the 50th anniversary of the Lone Star Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker.”       The beloved classic has been a staple of the local holiday season with performances drawing fans of all ages from across the city, throughout the Panhandle and beyond through the years. A half-century of excellence was celebrated...
AMARILLO, TX
Indy100

21 best Christmas decorations to spruce up your home for the holidays

Christmas is soon, and now’s the time to stock up on decorations so you can get a jump start on a holly, jolly time this holiday season. Below are several of our favorite items on sale this year to help you create the perfect seasonal atmosphere. Tabletop decor, ornaments, wreaths, favors, and more, it’s all here waiting to be delivered to your home and bring joy to your family this Christmas. Read More 8 best pre-lit Christmas trees to...
heraldcourier.com

Tennis Anyone?: Next Thanksgiving, have your meal at midnight

I could not resist that rotisserie chicken when I passed by at that big-box store. It was $4.03. That number seemed to spell Thanksgiving, to me. And it seemed a whole lot easier than trying to cook that half-thawed turkey that was in the refrigerator. Turned out, that turkey was...
Metro active

Our Whole, Unruly Selves at SJMA

WHOLE SOUL: Steffani Jemison's 'Similitudes' is one of many thought provoking works in new collection 'Our whole, unuly selves.'. The portrait—especially the nude—holds a crucial space in the artistic canon, but the form is heavy with baggage regarding whose bodies are displayed, how and by whom. SJMA’s Our whole, unruly selves, which runs through June, explores and questions those complications. A cross-disciplinary group show with work ranging from the 1960s to the present, Our whole, unruly selves features work from POC, queer, immigrant and disabled artists. As groups historically made invisible or fetishized in art, the show aims to include a spectrum of perspectives and to deconstruct the box of “representation” so many artists feel stuck within today.
SAN JOSE, CA
nashvilleguru.com

We Need a Lot of Christmas Dinner Show

We Need a Lot of Christmas Dinner Show is on select dates from Friday, November 26, 2021, to Friday, December 31, 2021, at Fiddle Dee Farms. This “must see” holiday event has two showings per show day and includes Christmas tunes, hilarious skits, and magical illusions by magician Bruce Amato. Guests can expect a delicious meal served while enjoying the show! Ticket prices vary from $49.95-$110.
The Star Press

Muncie Kiwanis cancel Christmas tree lot again this year

MUNCIE — The Kiwanis Club of Muncie announced this week that, for the second year in a row, the club will not have its traditional Christmas tree sale. According to Paul Zedekar, president of the club, while there were still some concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the biggest issue was that trees are not available. “Our members contacted our usual suppliers with no luck and then reached out to other suppliers, but again, had no luck,” Zedekar said in a release.
MUNCIE, IN
travel2next.com

Christmas With A View

Are you looking for somewhere picturesque to spend Christmas with a view? How about experiencing the holiday period somewhere new? There are plenty of unique destinations to choose from worldwide, where you can see beautiful scenery and experience local Christmas traditions. From snow-capped mountains and ski resorts to tropical weather...
Duxbury Clipper

Reader’s View: We can help our own and show empathy to a family of refugees

I read Mr. Madden’s “Put those in need here first” with my mouth agape. I’m sure someone far more knowledgeable can explain that these refugees, and policies, are not “illegal” as Mr. Madden asserts. Instead, I’d like to dedicate my 400 words to asking this community: Is empathy learned? Is generosity finite? Is wellbeing a “pie” where some have a large slice and others are deprived?
