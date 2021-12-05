Rodent droppings under ingredient bins, on left of soda dispenser and below Hibachi station: Chester County restaurant inspections Dec. 5
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers. St. Basil Knights of Columbus, 2330 Kimberton Rd., Nov. 23. Pass. Clean the interior of the 2-door cooler in storage room off the gymnasium. Dust-like debris buildup on ceiling vent cover in dry...lancasteronline.com
