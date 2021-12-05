ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

WorldTour teams head to Spain to ramp up preparations for 2022

By Stephen Farrand
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

December 1 symbolically marks the end of pro cycling's off-season, with riders stepping up their...

Comments / 0

cyclingweekly.com

Mikel Nieve drops out of WorldTour to return to former team Caja Rural in 2022

Mikel Nieve is dropping out of the WorldTour and joining second division Spanish team Caja Rural-Seguros RGA for the 2022 season. Nieve, who has been part of the WorldTour for 13 years, is leaving Australian squad Team BikeExchange to return to the team where he started his racing career as a junior and under 23 rider.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Lorena Wiebes eyes green jersey at the Tour de France Femmes

Cycling is seven months away from the rebirth of the Tour de France Femmes and Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) already has her eye on the coveted green jersey. A sprint sensation, with a future full of possibilities, Wiebes spoke to Cyclingnews about her revamped lead-out team, aims for the biggest races next season, and her future role at the dominant Dutch National Team.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Archibald cements lead in Track Champions League penultimate round

Katie Archibald delighted the home crowd in London during round three of the Track Champions League with an unexpected and rousing performance in the Elimination Race to win ahead of Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) and Annette Edmondson (Australia). The Briton thrilled the crowd by playing the dangerous game of sitting at...
SPORTS
Cyclingnews

Dutch riders out of London Track Champions League events due to COVID-19

Dutch riders Shanne Braspennincx, Laurine Van Riessen and Jeffrey Hoogland will not participate in the final two rounds of the Track Champions League track series in London after Braspennincx and Van Riessen tested positive for COVID-19 following a final training session on Wednesday. According to L’Equipe, Hoogland has been deemed a close contact case and is thus in isolation and unable to travel to Britain.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Astana Qazaqstan present 2022 team

Astana Qazaqstan presented its 2022 team at a gathering at the Saryarka Velodrome in Nur-Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan, with the 29 riders for the next WorldTour season showing off their new kit. The design of the Giordana clothing is almost identical to their 2021 kit with the exception of...
WORLD
Cyclingnews

Bötticher challenges Lavreysen in men's sprint overall

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Lotto Soudal complete 2022 roster with Cedric Beullens

Cedric Beullens is the final rider confirmed to the Lotto Soudal roster for 2022. The Belgian steps up to the WorldTour after two seasons with Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise. A native of Onze-Lieve-Vrouw-Waver, Beullens impressed on the cobbles as an amateur, placing second at the under-23 Tour of Flanders in 2019. After a spell as a stagiaire with Wanty-Gobert at the end of that season, he turned professional with Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise the following year.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

EF Education First-Nippo launches development team

EF Education-First Nippo announced the addition of a men's development team as a feeder squad for its WorldTour team. While not noted in the press release, the new Continental team appears to be taking the reins from the Swiss Nippo-Provence PTS squad, which raced as a Continental team this season. Ten of the riders from this year's team will move to the new EF Education-First Nippo organisation along with manager Marcello Albasini.
ECONOMY
Cyclingnews

Patrick Lefevere's company Experza to co-sponsor women's team NXTG

Despite his controversial remarks concerning women's cycling, Patrick Lefevere is making a move into the sport as Experza, a company he co-owns, will co-sponsor NXTG Racing beginning in 2022. Experza, a temporary employment company that Lefevere and Sylvie Anraed co-founded in 2010, will financially support the team that, in just...
ECONOMY
Cyclingnews

Sprint coach Wolff latest Cycling New Zealand departure

Cycling New Zealand has delivered news of another high profile departure with the resignation of Sprint Coach Rene Wolff less than two weeks after High Performance Director, Martin Barras, offered his in light of an "integrity breach" during the Tokyo Olympic Games. Chief Executive Jacques Landry is also leaving after...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Hoover moves up to second in Track Champions League

Sebastian Mora (Spain) held onto his lead in the UCI Track Champions League with a pair of third places in the Scratch Race and Elimination Race, carrying 89 points into Saturday's final round in London. However, he faces a strong challenge from Gavin Hoover (United States), who claimed an emphatic victory in the Elimination Race.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

UCI confirms Women's WorldTour expansion to 14 teams for 2022

Six teams have been granted Women's WorldTour licences by the UCI for the 2022 season as the top division of women's cycling expands from nine to 14 teams for next year. The UCI License Commission has granted Jumbo-Visma, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, Human Powered Health (formerly Rally Cycling), Roland Cogeas Edelweiss, and the newly established Uno-X team licenses for 2022.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Annette Edmondson retires, leaving a sport that's now in a better place

Australian cyclist Annette Edmondson brought her cycling career to a close at the UCI Track Champions League, saying goodbye after 10 years of international racing that left her walking away with an Olympic bronze medal, two Commonwealth Games gold medals, multiple Track World Championship victories and 16 elite national titles.
SPORTS
Cyclingnews

Jumbo-Visma confirm acquisition of Benoot on two-year contract

Hours after Team DSM announced they released Belgian Tiesj Benoot from his contract one year early, the Jumbo-Visma team confirmed rumours that the 27-year-old has been signed to the team on a two-year deal. Benoot, winner of Strade Bianche in 2018, will link up with compatriot Wout van Aert for...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

