San Diego, CA

OB Holiday Parade-Goers’ Wishes for the World: Peace, Joy and ‘No More COVID’

By Ken Stone
 6 days ago

Ten-year-old Gabriella Ceravolo wished for “peace in the world and for people not to fight.” San Diego Zoo tour guide Robb Daly, showing off Beauford, his 10-year-old St. Bernard, hoped the world could save endangered species.

Along Newport Avenue in Ocean Beach, two dozen colorfully attired spectators at the 42nd annual OB Holiday Parade shared their Christmas wishes for the world.

Interviewed as dusk fell, the wishes ranged from everyone finding their own happiness to “more games and more joy and more fun.”

But a recurring theme was the pandemic — which forced OB Town Council organizers to hold a “reverse parade” last year at Dog Beach, where parade units were stationary and spectators drove by them.

“No more COVID” was the global hope of Dr. Jennifer Campbell, the San Diego City Council president whose district includes Ocean Beach. Wearing a mask, she greeted parade-goers from a convertible.

“That everybody gets vaccinated” was the dream of county sheriff candidate David Myers, walking the parade route.

Said Stacey Hoffmayer of Point Loma, an emergency room nurse: “I hope there’s an end to this pandemic soon.”

And Santa-suiters Jennifer Crowley and James Wasser of Clairemont: “That COVID goes away forever” (Jennifer) “and everyone gets vaccinated and gets your booster shot” (James).

Thousands lined the parade route of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard west on Newport Avenue and turning near the beach onto Abbott Street under the gaze of the latest leaning conifer.

Indeed, the parade’s theme was: “Rockin’ Around the Crooked Tree.”

Still to come: the 2021 Holiday Auction and Party at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at The Holding Company, 5046 Newport Ave, which benefits the OB Town Council’s food and toy drive and other projects.

And as Charlie Broussard, an OB native now living in North Park, said beneath her multicolored head of hair: “That everyone find their own happiness. And share it with everyone they love.”

Times of San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA
No Supply Chain Shortages at Upcoming Gifts Galore! Sale at Oceanside Library

The Friends of the Oceanside Public Library will hold a Gifts Galore! Books and More! Sale on Saturday, December 11 in the Civic Center Library Community Rooms at 330 N. Coast Highway. The sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Friends Members, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for all. Gifts Galore! offerings will include gift items, gently used books, artworks, puzzles, and more, at great prices.
OCEANSIDE, CA
