NFL

Can the Texans Upset the Colts?

By Nikki Courtney
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 6 days ago

The Colts will be truly upset if they lose to the Texans today.

Indianapolis head coach said Friday he doesn't rule out any players in the matchup, including DeForest Buckner, who had a knee injury but worked out with the team in their final practice.

Indianapolis has won eight of the last ten games the two teams have played.

The Colts at 6 and 6 need the win. The 2 and 9 Texans, coming off a blowout against the Jets last week, would love a win.

The Colts are nine and a half point favorites. As of Friday, tickets could be had for about six bucks.

Kick off is at noon.

photo: Getty Images

Houston, TX
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

