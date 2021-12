When Lower Burrell Councilman Chris Fabry was buying a new home on Aloha Drive, the city treasurer told him about an unclaimed sliver of neighboring land. City Treasurer Brian Eshbaugh alerted Fabry and some other residents about small properties adjacent to their own in an effort to get them onto the tax rolls. Fabry and a few other residents are buying some of those parcels.

