Another record broken: Figures already indicate huge increase in Hatfield-McCoy Trail riders

Ridership keeps increasing on the ATV trails as the Hatfield-McCoy Trails’ record breaking momentum shows no sign of slowing. File photo

BLUEWELL — Final sales figures were still being tabulated Friday, but they already indicate that the Hatfield-McCoy Trail has had a record number of ATV riders this year.

The Hatfield-McCoy Trails system counts trail pass sales from mid-November to mid-November, according to Jeffrey Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority.

“We’re still getting the final count,” Lusk said Friday afternoon. “But we know it’s going to be record sales, absolutely one of the best years in the Hatfield-McCoy Trails.”

The sales for this last season could be as high as 25 to 30 percent over last year’s sales record, he added.

Warm temperatures pushing up to the upper 50s to lower 60s has helped keep out-of-state riders coming to the trail. Vendors offering trail passes have already picked up “tremendous” numbers of the new passes which are now on sale, Lusk added. These new passes are good until Dec. 31, 2022.

“We’re expecting a big weekend,” he said.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted recreation that generates large crowds of people, outdoor activities such at ATV riding have kept growing. Visitors have said that social distancing is easier on the trails than it is at other venues.

“We’ve grown every year since our inception,” Lusk said. “We think folks have found the outdoors. They’ve found West Virginia. They’re very comfortable. You don’t have to interact with a tremendous number of guests. There have been record sales of UTVs, ATVs and motorcycles, so that’s got to be contributing to it.”

