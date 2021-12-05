MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Spring-like conditions settle throughout Tampa

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA) : Not much of a major change to our forecast from yesterday to today. We’re still dealing with his weak area of high pressure near the surface with a little bit more dryer air a loft for Sunday. This will allow for more sunshine and a slight increase in temperature to the upper 70s and low 80s. Prior to the afternoon however, we still have an opportunity for dense fog. Dense fog advisory‘s are in place for our nature coast counties. Starting around Polk County, Hillsboro county, and Pinellas county and tracking south, patchy fog will be likely. Just like yesterday morning, we expect to burn off the fog by mid to late morning between 9 and 10 AM.

With sunny and warm conditions setting up for today, it will be another day to be outdoors. Marine forecast is ideal for taking out your water crafts. Winds here will start from the south east and then switch to the west by this afternoon at 5 knots. Seas are expected at 2 feet or less and be in inland waterways are expected to be smooth. UV index will be at moderate levels for today so it’s worthwhile to slap on sunscreen if you’re going to be outdoors for more than 30 minutes at a time.

Next system that rolls in is more likely mid to late this coming week between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. A new cold front is showing signs of holding together as it progresses across the sunshine State. Heavy clouds and isolated to scattered showers are looking now more possible through Wednesday into Thursday. This front however, will not bring in cooler conditions. Instead, a secondary front is expected to build in from behind and will keep temperatures 5 to 10° above average. This means lower 80s for afternoon highs will be common so whip out the T-shirts one more time!

