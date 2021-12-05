ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bennett Loses in State AA Final

 6 days ago

(WBEN Buffalo, NY) The Bennett High School Tiger’s football team lost to Carmel High School 42-12 last night at the Carrier Dome in the state Class AA title.

It was the first time the Tiger’s had ever reached the finals and they say they will be back next year.

Bennett was thrust into the spotlight before Thanksgiving when their game against McQuaid was the subject of a court hearing over COVID protocol violations after McQuaid reported multiple players who had tested positive.

The McQuaid game was postposed and played and Bennett went on to win in Cicero and then to the championship game Saturday.

