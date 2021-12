Although Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen endured a chaotic race in Saudi Arabia yet there is no denying that this rivalry has been among the very best, ever seen in this sport. Which is rightly acknowledged by McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo, who speaks highly of it as the 2021 Formula 1 season enters into its final race in Abu Dhabi. With both drivers being tied on the same points, it will be the first time in 47 years that race fans could witness ‘winner takes it all’ scenario in the last race.

