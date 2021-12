World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev is currently leading the Russian Tennis Federation at the 2021 Davis Cup Finals and has successfully taken them to the quarter-finals and will be hoping to bring home the Davis Cup title for the third time in their history, having lost won in 2006. With having won the 2021 ATP Cup at the start of the year, the Russians are massive favourites for the title.

TENNIS ・ 11 DAYS AGO