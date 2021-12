Alan Leveritt, publisher of the Arkansas Times, continued his media tour earlier this week with a national TV interview explaining why we refuse to comply with a state law that punishes businesses that refuse to sign a pledge promising not to boycott Israel. He appeared on CNN with Christiane Amanpour and Julia Bacha, director of the new documentary “Boycott,” which follows our legal battle over the anti-boycott law along with several other cases. Leveritt wrote an op-ed in the New York Times about our situation last week. Watch the CNN interview here.

