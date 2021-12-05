Dam shows what can be done

Hate the screaming matches that make up modern-day televised political debates? Well you can blame Gore Vidal and William F Buckley Jr for that. Back in 1968, ahead of the US election in which Richard Nixon would be elected and the Republicans regained power, these two invented the whole “liberal vs conservative” debate format. Every day at the political party conventions, commentators Vidal and Buckley would take swipes at each other’s politics and personalities in a hugely popular TV format. This culminated in the showdown to end all showdowns, during which Vidal called Buckley a “crypto-Nazi” and Buckley spat back:...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 19 HOURS AGO