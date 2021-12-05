Dam shows what can be done

For almost two years, the United States has been gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 48 million people have been infected and over 780,000 have died. Recent reports suggest the new omicron variant threatens to make matters worse. But did it have to be so devastating?. While novel viruses...
Hate the screaming matches that make up modern-day televised political debates? Well you can blame Gore Vidal and William F Buckley Jr for that. Back in 1968, ahead of the US election in which Richard Nixon would be elected and the Republicans regained power, these two invented the whole “liberal vs conservative” debate format. Every day at the political party conventions, commentators Vidal and Buckley would take swipes at each other’s politics and personalities in a hugely popular TV format. This culminated in the showdown to end all showdowns, during which Vidal called Buckley a “crypto-Nazi” and Buckley spat back:...
1,734,686 – this is the number of migrants apprehended at our southern border in FY2021 (October 2020 through September 2021). At the same time in 2019 – when the Trump administration was facing a border crisis – there had only been 977,509 apprehensions. 2020 saw a mere 458,088 apprehensions. In...
One of the emblematic phenomena of Donald Trump’s presidency was the weeks (or sometimes fortnights) of chaos, when it seemed like the administration was struck by a new crisis every day, like watching a Wile E. Coyote supercut, except occasionally with real ordnance. Trump is out of the White...
It is now pretty clear that the Republican Party has no room any longer for what would have been called conservative Republicans. Those who have tried to return the GOP toward some kind of sanity are being rejected by the Trump Party. Republicans in Nevada are fighting to such an...
Las Vegas’ airport will officially become Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesday. Local and federal officials and Gov. Steve Sisolak, along with the Reid family, will be on hand to mark the switchover from McCarran International to Harry Reid International Airport at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The Clark County Commission...
Salesforce’s Dreamforce conference set up shop in New York this week as the company launched its own event management offering for enabling organizations to meet safely in the real world during a pandemic. It was the second Dreamforce gathering of the year, the first being a scaled-down version of...
Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 | 2 a.m. Right-wing Sen. Ron Johnson’s claim that gargling with mouthwash can prevent COVID-19 infections and halt the spread of the coronavirus was misleading, irresponsible and appalling, but it wasn’t the least bit surprising. Rather, it was merely another reminder that the Republican Party has become the party of quackery.
Amid pressure from advocates, the Biden administration is reversing course on plans to implement Trump-era regulations that would terminate a long-standing court settlement designed to protect migrant children in U.S. custody, two people familiar with the matter told CBS News. The 2019 Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) rule...
A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson has revealed that his son, a Congressional staffer, was working in the US Capitol during the January 6 riot. Carlson was responding to criticism that his controversial series Patriot Purge was a whitewash or 'revisionist history' when he made the revelation on the Fourth Watch Podcast hosted by Steve Krakauer.
A top Amtrak official has revealed to lawmakers that it may have to cut back rail service next month, citing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for federal contractors and others that work with the government. The expected cutbacks in service come a day after Biden proclaimed himself 'Mr. Amtrak' in...
Progressive House members are rallying behind a push for a four-day work week. The legislation, spearheaded by Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., would shorten the standard US work week from 40 hours to 32 hours by lowering the maximum threshold for overtime pay to kick in for non-exempt employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act.
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his wife Jerry have paid around $200 million to buy a massive Montana working cattle ranch owned by a subsidiary of Koch Industries named Matador Cattle Co. The land deal between two pillars of the American conservative establishment was reported by the Wall Street Journal,...
