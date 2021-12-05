ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

It is not Mother Nature; it is the nature of mothers

By Brian Greenspun
Las Vegas Sun
 6 days ago

File this under: Be careful what you ask for, stay up at night dreaming for, planning for, scheming for and packing the Supreme Court of the United States with right-wing ideologues for …. Finally, the decades-long effort of a minority of Americans may pay off when the Supreme Court...

lasvegassun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PWLiving

A Natural Caregiver

Shamira Westmoreland is a born caregiver– so much so that she started her own business to do what she loves. Southern Made Home Care in Woodbridge was the result. “We love our clients like family,” she said. How it Started. Westmoreland saw a need for licensed, skilled caregivers...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Delaware Gazette

Are your children connected with nature?

Do you worry that your children or grandchildren are slipping out of touch with the natural world?. You have intelligent company. In his book “Last Child in the Woods — Saving Our Children From Nature-Deficit Disorder”, author Richard Louv directly links childhood obesity, attention deficit disorder and depression, to the lack of nature in children’s lives.
KIDS
Houston Chronicle

Mother Nature approves these simple tips to green your holidays

(BPT) - During the holiday season it's easy to get swept away in the excitement of gifts and entertaining. As you're enjoying the holiday also bear in mind that some simple shifts can lessen your impact on the environment. Consider these five easy ways to "green" your holidays so you...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mother Nature#The Supreme Court#Americans
Essence

Modern-Day Slavery Operation Uncovered In Georgia, Feds Say

Federal indictment says victims are over 100 laborers smuggled from Mexico and Central America to the U.S., with some held at gunpoint to work. A newly unsealed indictment shows that several federal law enforcement agencies uncovered what they think is one of the largest cases of human trafficking and visa fraud in the U.S., VICE reports.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Trump's Jan. 6 privilege argument just got laughed out of court — again

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for Washington, D.C., has (correctly) denied former President Donald Trump’s attempt to test the boundaries of his own power to the detriment of the power of the executive and legislative branches. The ruling comes after Trump sued to prevent the National Archives from turning over White House documents related to the insurrection on Jan. 6 to a House select committee investigating it.
WASHINGTON, DC
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Experts Find

It's been almost two years since the world has completely changed thanks to COVID, and while we understand the virus more, people are still catching COVID and cases are spiking in certain areas. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D. a physician-researcher and part of the Heroes of the COVID Crisis series, and Robert G. Lahita MD, Ph.D. ("Dr. Bob"), Director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease at Saint Joseph Health and author of the upcoming book Immunity Strong, who explained the five most common ways people are contracting COVID and how we can help avoid getting it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Fox News

VP Harris meets with activist who said 'f---' 'White women’

Vice President Harris on Monday met with several Black female activists for a private meeting in her ceremonial office, including an activist who directed an expletive towards "White women" in a public Zoom call just last year. Harris met with several members of the Black Women Leaders and Allies, including...
U.S. POLITICS
iheart.com

California Murder Case Takes Big Turn In Court

A California murder case that captivated the nation is about to take a big turn in court. Scott Peterson plans to speak out this morning when he's re-sentenced for killing his pregnant wife and their unborn son. It happened in 2002 on Christmas Eve, just a month before Laci was due to give birth. Her family will be there today and making statements as well. Peterson's death sentence was overturned last year because of an error made by a judge. A hearing in February will determine if he gets a new trial. "The People submit to the Court that the only sentence available for this defendant is a sentence of life without the possibility of parole plus 15 years to life for the murders of Laci and Conner," Peterson's wife and unborn son, the prosecutor's December filing stated.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Atlantic

The Pandemic of the Vaccinated Is Here

Even before the arrival of Omicron, the winter months were going to be tough for parts of the United States. While COVID transmission rates in the South caught fire over the summer, the Northeast and Great Plains states were largely spared thanks to cyclical factors and high vaccination rates. But weather and the patterns of human life were bound to shift the disease burden northward for the holidays—and that was just with Delta. Enter a new variant that appears better able to evade immunity, and that seasonal wave could end up a tsunami.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Idaho State Journal

The real threat to Roe v. Wade is science

It’s nothing short of pure magic! Strands of sugars, proteins and nucleotides become a master electrician, a high school literature teacher or a cherished best friend. This miracle happens 300,000 times every day. Human embryonic development is the science behind the magic. It starts with two “half-persons,” seeming random...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy